Xscape & SWV Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

High-powered female R&B groups unite for big tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 27, 2024

The Queens of R&B Tour has been announced, featuring some of the most notable female performers from the '90s era. Co-headlining the tour will be Xscape and SWV, with warm-up sets on nearly all of the 31 dates featuring an impressive collection of talent: Mýa, Total, and 702.

The new concerts are planned from late June into August of 2024 at major venues across North America. According to a press release, "The highly anticipated tour will be an unforgettable experience filled with timeless R&B music and stellar performances that are set to captivate audiences."

When do Xscape & SWV 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is QUEENS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Xscape All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
Lovers & Friends at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Jun 27
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Jun 29
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Jul 2
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 3
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 5
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 6
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 9
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Jul 10
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham Birmingham, AL
Jul 12
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Daily's Place - Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Jul 13
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 14
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 16
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 17
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 19
Xscape, SWV, Total, and 702 at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 20
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 21
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 24
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 25
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 26
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 27
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Boardwalk Hall
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 2
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 3
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 4
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 6
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 9
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 10
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 11
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Aug 13
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Aug 14
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 18
Xscape, SWV, Mya, Total, and 702 at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Xscape & SWV on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Xscape & SWV Zumic artist pages.

