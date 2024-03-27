Xscape & SWV Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Queens of R&B Tour has been announced, featuring some of the most notable female performers from the '90s era. Co-headlining the tour will be Xscape and SWV, with warm-up sets on nearly all of the 31 dates featuring an impressive collection of talent: Mýa, Total, and 702.

The new concerts are planned from late June into August of 2024 at major venues across North America. According to a press release, "The highly anticipated tour will be an unforgettable experience filled with timeless R&B music and stellar performances that are set to captivate audiences."

When do Xscape & SWV 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is QUEENS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Xscape All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Xscape & SWV on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Xscape & SWV Zumic artist pages.