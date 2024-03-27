Xscape & SWV Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Queens of R&B Tour has been announced, featuring some of the most notable female performers from the '90s era. Co-headlining the tour will be Xscape and SWV, with warm-up sets on nearly all of the 31 dates featuring an impressive collection of talent: Mýa, Total, and 702.
The new concerts are planned from late June into August of 2024 at major venues across North America. According to a press release, "The highly anticipated tour will be an unforgettable experience filled with timeless R&B music and stellar performances that are set to captivate audiences."
When do Xscape & SWV 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is QUEENS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jul 24
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Jul 25
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 2
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
May 4
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 27
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Jun 29
Bakkt Theater
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 2
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 3
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Jul 5
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jul 6
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 9
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Jul 10
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham
Birmingham, AL
Jul 12
Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Jul 13
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jul 14
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 16
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Jul 17
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 19
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Jul 20
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 21
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 27
Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 2
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 3
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 4
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 6
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 9
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Aug 10
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 11
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 13
Chaifetz Arena
Saint Louis, MO
Aug 14
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
For the most up-to-date information, follow Xscape & SWV on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Xscape & SWV Zumic artist pages.