Yeah Yeah Yeahs Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in North America and Europe, festivals
by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2023

New York City rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in the USA and parts of Europe from May into late August. The opening acts on select dates will be The Faint or Perfume Genius. Yeah Yeah Yeahs also have a number of festival performances lined up for the year, including Shaky Knees, Kilby Block Party, Boston Calling, Fuji Rock, Rock en Seine, and All Points East.

When do Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for Artist begin February 8. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is COOLKIDZ23. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 7
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Faint
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Faint at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 9
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Faint
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Faint at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 12
to
May 14
Kilby Block Party
Kilby Block Party at Utah State Fairpark
Utah State Fairpark Salt Lake City, UT
May 26
to
May 28
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 1
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 3
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 5
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 7
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jun 8
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 10
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Fuji Rock Festival
Fuji Rock Festival at Naeba ski resort
Naeba ski resort Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Aug 25
All Points East
All Points East at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Rock en Seine
Rock en Seine at Paris, France
Paris, France France, Europe
Aug 28
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Aug 29
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany

We recommend following Yeah Yeah Yeahs on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released an album titled Cool It Down. Watch the new music video for the song "Blacktop." For more, check out the Yeah Yeah Yeahs Zumic artist page.

