Yeah Yeah Yeahs Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New York City rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in the USA and parts of Europe from May into late August. The opening acts on select dates will be The Faint or Perfume Genius. Yeah Yeah Yeahs also have a number of festival performances lined up for the year, including Shaky Knees, Kilby Block Party, Boston Calling, Fuji Rock, Rock en Seine, and All Points East.

When do Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for Artist begin February 8. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is COOLKIDZ23. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Yeah Yeah Yeahs on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released an album titled Cool It Down. Watch the new music video for the song "Blacktop." For more, check out the Yeah Yeah Yeahs Zumic artist page.