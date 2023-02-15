View all results for 'alt'
Yellowcard Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 20 years of 'Ocean Avenue'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2023

Yellowcard have announced 2023 tour dates. This will be the band's first extensive tour since 2017.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in July and August. The opening acts on select dates will be Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin, This Wild Life, and / or Emo Night Brooklyn DJ Set. For these shows, Yellowcard plan to celebrate their 2003 album, Ocean Avenue. Yellowcard will also perform at the Slam Dunk festivals in the UK and Las Vegas' When We Were Young in October.

When do Yellowcard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is JULY22. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yellowcard Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 6
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 8
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Yellowcard All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South
Slam Dunk Festival South at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North
Slam Dunk Festival North at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jul 6
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 8
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 9
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 11
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 12
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 13
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set and This Wild Life at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 15
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jul 16
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 18
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at Skylark Social Club
Skylark Social Club Charlotte, NC
Jul 20
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
Jul 22
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set and This Wild Life at Daily’s Place Parking
Daily’s Place Parking Jacksonville, FL
Jul 23
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set and This Wild Life at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Jul 25
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and This Wild Life at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 27
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and This Wild Life at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 29
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 30
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Aug 1
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and This Wild Life at Petco Park - Gallagher Square
Petco Park - Gallagher Square San Diego, CA
Aug 2
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Aug 4
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and This Wild Life at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Aug 6
Yellowcard, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 8
Yellowcard, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life
Yellowcard, Anberlin, Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set, and This Wild Life at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Oct 21
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Yellowcard on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Yellowcard's Zumic artist page.

