Yellowcard Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Yellowcard have announced 2023 tour dates. This will be the band's first extensive tour since 2017.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in July and August. The opening acts on select dates will be Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin, This Wild Life, and / or Emo Night Brooklyn DJ Set. For these shows, Yellowcard plan to celebrate their 2003 album, Ocean Avenue. Yellowcard will also perform at the Slam Dunk festivals in the UK and Las Vegas' When We Were Young in October.

When do Yellowcard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is JULY22. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yellowcard All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Yellowcard on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Yellowcard's Zumic artist page.