Yes Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Album Series Tour' across North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 29, 2022

Prog rock legends Yes have added 2022 tour dates.

Billed as The Album Series Tour, Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge. Released in 1972, the LP is a progressive hard rock tour de force. The band's website shared, "The U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White — the band’s legendary drummer — following his passing this past May."

Newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and November. Yes will continue The Album Series Tour in Europe from May into June of 2023.

When do Yes 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 2. Presales for VIP packages are currently underway. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Yes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 2
Alan White - Celebrating His Life and Music
Alan White - Celebrating His Life and Music at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 7
Yes
Yes at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Oct 8
Yes
Yes at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Oct 9
Yes
Yes at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Oct 11
Yes
Yes at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 13
Yes
Yes at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Oct 14
Yes
Yes at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 16
Yes
Yes at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Oct 17
Yes
Yes at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Oct 19
Yes
Yes at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Oct 20
Yes
Yes at Arena Theatre
Arena Theatre Houston, TX
Oct 21
Yes
Yes at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Oct 23
Yes
Yes at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Oct 24
Yes
Yes at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Oct 25
Yes
Yes at Fox Performing Arts Center
Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA
Oct 27
Yes
Yes at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 29
Yes
Yes at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 4
Yes
Yes at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Nov 5
Yes
Yes at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Nov 6
Yes
Yes at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Nov 9
Yes
Yes at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
Nov 10
Yes
Yes at Honeywell Center
Honeywell Center Wabash, IN
Nov 11
Yes
Yes at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Nov 13
Yes
Yes at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 14
Yes
Yes at Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre
Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre Stamford, CT
Nov 15
Yes
Yes at Warner Theatre Torrington
Warner Theatre Torrington Torrington, CT
Nov 17
Yes
Yes at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
Nov 18
Yes
Yes at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Nov 19
Yes
Yes at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
May 7
Yes
Yes at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
May 8
Yes
Yes at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
May 9
Yes
Yes at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
May 18
Yes
Yes at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
May 21
Yes
Yes at Admiralspalast - Theater
Rescheduled
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
May 22
Yes
Yes at National Forum of Music
Rescheduled
National Forum of Music Wrocław, Województwo dolnośląskie, Poland
May 23
Yes
Yes at Klub Stodoła
Rescheduled
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
May 28
Yes
Yes at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
May 29
Yes
Yes at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
May 30
Yes
Yes at Train
Rescheduled
Train Aarhus, Denmark
Jun 5
Yes
Yes at Salle Pleyel
Rescheduled
Salle Pleyel Paris, France

We recommend following Yes on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more from Yes, check out their Zumic artist page.

