Yes Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Prog rock legends Yes have added 2022 tour dates.
Billed as The Album Series Tour, Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge. Released in 1972, the LP is a progressive hard rock tour de force. The band's website shared, "The U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White — the band’s legendary drummer — following his passing this past May."
Newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and November. Yes will continue The Album Series Tour in Europe from May into June of 2023.
When do Yes 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 2. Presales for VIP packages are currently underway. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Yes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Yes All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 2
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 7
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Oct 8
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Oct 9
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
Oct 11
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 13
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Oct 14
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 16
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Melbourne, FL
Oct 17
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Oct 19
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Oct 20
Arena Theatre
Houston, TX
Oct 21
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Oct 23
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Oct 24
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
El Cajon, CA
Oct 25
Fox Performing Arts Center
Riverside, CA
Oct 27
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Oct 29
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Nov 4
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Nov 5
Brown County Music Center
Nashville, IN
Nov 6
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati, OH
Nov 9
Orpheum Theater
Madison, WI
Nov 10
Honeywell Center
Wabash, IN
Nov 11
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
Nov 13
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Nov 14
Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT
Nov 15
Warner Theatre Torrington
Torrington, CT
Nov 17
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
Nov 18
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Nov 19
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
May 7
Campo Pequeno
Lisboa, Portugal
May 9
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
May 18
Forum Karlin
Prague, Czechia
May 21
Rescheduled
Admiralspalast - Theater
Berlin, Germany
May 22
Rescheduled
National Forum of Music
Wrocław, Województwo dolnośląskie, Poland
May 23
Rescheduled
Klub Stodoła
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
May 29
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
May 30
Rescheduled
Train
Aarhus, Denmark
Jun 5
Rescheduled
Salle Pleyel
Paris, France
