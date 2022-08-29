Yes Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Prog rock legends Yes have added 2022 tour dates.

Billed as The Album Series Tour, Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge. Released in 1972, the LP is a progressive hard rock tour de force. The band's website shared, "The U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White — the band’s legendary drummer — following his passing this past May."

Newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and November. Yes will continue The Album Series Tour in Europe from May into June of 2023.

When do Yes 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 2. Presales for VIP packages are currently underway. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

