View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Yes Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Album Series Tour' in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 13, 2022

This week, Prog rock legends Yes added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Album Series, the band will perform their 1974 LP Relayer in its entirety, as well as other "classic tracks." The newly announced concerts are in June at some of the United Kingdom's most popular venues.

Yes are currently on an American tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge. The band's website shared, "The U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White — the band’s legendary drummer — following his passing this past May." The band also have previously scheduled European shows beginning next May.

When do Yes 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 14
Yes
Yes at Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre
Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre Stamford, CT
Nov 17
Yes
Yes at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
Nov 19
Yes
Yes at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY

Yes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 14
Yes
Yes at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 16
Yes
Yes at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Oct 17
Yes
Yes at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Oct 19
Yes
Yes at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Oct 20
Yes
Yes at Arena Theatre
Arena Theatre Houston, TX
Oct 21
Yes
Yes at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Oct 23
Yes
Yes at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Oct 24
Yes
Yes at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Oct 25
Yes
Yes at Fox Performing Arts Center
Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA
Oct 27
Yes
Yes at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 29
Yes
Yes at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 2
Yes
Yes at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 4
Yes
Yes at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Nov 5
Yes
Yes at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Nov 6
Yes
Yes at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Nov 9
Yes
Yes at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
Nov 10
Yes
Yes at Honeywell Center
Honeywell Center Wabash, IN
Nov 11
Yes
Yes at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Nov 13
Yes
Yes at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 14
Yes
Yes at Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre
Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre Stamford, CT
Nov 15
Yes
Yes at Warner Theatre Torrington
Warner Theatre Torrington Torrington, CT
Nov 17
Yes
Yes at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
Nov 18
Yes
Yes at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Nov 19
Yes
Yes at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
May 7
Yes
Yes at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
May 8
Yes
Yes at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
May 9
Yes
Yes at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
May 11
Yes
Yes at Gran Teatro Geox
Gran Teatro Geox Padova, Veneto, Italy
May 12
Yes
Yes at Teatro dal Verme
Teatro dal Verme Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 13
Yes
Yes at Auditorium Conciliazione
Auditorium Conciliazione Roma, Lazio, Italy
May 15
Yes
Yes at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
May 16
Yes
Yes at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
May 18
Yes
Yes at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
May 19
Yes
Yes at Steintor Varieté Halle
Steintor Varieté Halle Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
May 21
Yes
Yes at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
May 22
Yes
Yes at Narodowe Forum Muzyki
Narodowe Forum Muzyki Wrocław, Województwo dolnośląskie, Poland
May 23
Yes
Yes at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
May 25
Yes
Yes at Alexela Kontserdimaja
Alexela Kontserdimaja Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
May 26
Yes
Yes at KULTTUURITALO
KULTTUURITALO Helsinki, Finlandia
May 28
Yes
Yes at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
May 29
Yes
Yes at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
May 30
Yes
Yes at Train
Train Aarhus, Denmark
Jun 1
Yes
Yes at Kulturværftet
Kulturværftet Helsingør, Denmark
Jun 2
Yes
Yes at RED BOX am SparkassenPark
RED BOX am SparkassenPark Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jun 3
Yes
Yes at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Jun 5
Yes
Yes at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Jun 6
Yes
Yes at Het Depot
Het Depot Leuven, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 7
Yes
Yes at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jun 10
Yes
Yes at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Yes
Yes at Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Yes
Yes at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Yes
Yes at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Yes
Yes at Sage Gateshead
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Yes
Yes at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Yes
Yes at Bridgewater Hall
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Yes
Yes at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Yes on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more from Yes, check out their Zumic artist page.

1
80
artists
Yes
genres
Classic Rock Prog Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Yes
Yes
Nov
14
Yes
Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre Stamford, CT
Nov
17
Yes
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
Nov
19
Yes
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Yes Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 29, 2022
Yes Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Classic Rock Prog Rock Rock Yes
2
1201
image for article YES Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 10, 2019
YES Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Classic Rock Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock Yes
1
968
image for article Yes Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 2, 2019
Yes Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Classic Rock Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock Asia Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy John Lodge Yes
2
1653
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart