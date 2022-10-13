Yes Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Prog rock legends Yes added 2023 tour dates.
Billed as The Album Series, the band will perform their 1974 LP Relayer in its entirety, as well as other "classic tracks." The newly announced concerts are in June at some of the United Kingdom's most popular venues.
Yes are currently on an American tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge. The band's website shared, "The U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White — the band’s legendary drummer — following his passing this past May." The band also have previously scheduled European shows beginning next May.
When do Yes 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Yes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 14
Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT
Nov 17
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
Nov 19
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Yes All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 14
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 16
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Melbourne, FL
Oct 17
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Oct 19
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Oct 20
Arena Theatre
Houston, TX
Oct 21
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Oct 23
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Oct 24
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
El Cajon, CA
Oct 25
Fox Performing Arts Center
Riverside, CA
Oct 27
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Oct 29
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Nov 2
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 4
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Nov 5
Brown County Music Center
Nashville, IN
Nov 6
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati, OH
Nov 9
Orpheum Theater
Madison, WI
Nov 10
Honeywell Center
Wabash, IN
Nov 11
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
Nov 13
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Nov 14
Stamford Center For The Arts - Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT
Nov 15
Warner Theatre Torrington
Torrington, CT
Nov 17
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
Nov 18
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Nov 19
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
May 7
Campo Pequeno
Lisboa, Portugal
May 9
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
May 11
Gran Teatro Geox
Padova, Veneto, Italy
May 12
Teatro dal Verme
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 13
Auditorium Conciliazione
Roma, Lazio, Italy
May 16
The Hall Zürich
Dübendorf, Switzerland
May 18
Forum Karlin
Prague, Czechia
May 19
Steintor Varieté Halle
Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
May 21
Admiralspalast - Theater
Berlin, Germany
May 22
Narodowe Forum Muzyki
Wrocław, Województwo dolnośląskie, Poland
May 23
Klub Stodoła
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
May 25
Alexela Kontserdimaja
Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
May 26
KULTTUURITALO
Helsinki, Finlandia
May 29
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Jun 1
Kulturværftet
Helsingør, Denmark
Jun 2
RED BOX am SparkassenPark
Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jun 3
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Jun 5
Salle Pleyel
Paris, France
Jun 6
Het Depot
Leuven, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 7
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jun 10
Symphony Hall
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
York Barbican Centre
York, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Sage Gateshead
Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Bridgewater Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
We recommend following Yes on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more from Yes, check out their Zumic artist page.