Yes Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Prog rock legends Yes added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Album Series, the band will perform their 1974 LP Relayer in its entirety, as well as other "classic tracks." The newly announced concerts are in June at some of the United Kingdom's most popular venues.

Yes are currently on an American tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge. The band's website shared, "The U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White — the band’s legendary drummer — following his passing this past May." The band also have previously scheduled European shows beginning next May.

When do Yes 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yes All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Yes on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more from Yes, check out their Zumic artist page.