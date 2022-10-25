View all results for 'alt'
YG Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"Red cup, turn down for what?"
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 25, 2022

YG has announced 2023 tour dates. The Compton rapper will perform seventeen concerts on his upcoming Red Cup Tour in January and February.

Opening acts on select nights are set to include OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan, and / or D3szn. The tour spans North America, with dates across the United States (including Hawaii) and a couple in Canada, as well. These are the only upcoming concerts on YG's schedule.

When do YG 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TURNMEUP. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

YG Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 19
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY

YG All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 20
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jan 22
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Jan 24
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Jan 26
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jan 28
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jan 29
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Theater Of The Clouds
Theater Of The Clouds Portland, OR
Jan 31
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Feb 1
YG, OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Feb 2
YG, OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Feb 4
YG, OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Feb 6
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 15
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Feb 17
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 18
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 20
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Feb 23
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI

We recommend following YG on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, YG released a new album titled I Got Issues. For more, check out YG's Zumic artist page.

