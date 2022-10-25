YG Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

YG has announced 2023 tour dates. The Compton rapper will perform seventeen concerts on his upcoming Red Cup Tour in January and February.

Opening acts on select nights are set to include OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan, and / or D3szn. The tour spans North America, with dates across the United States (including Hawaii) and a couple in Canada, as well. These are the only upcoming concerts on YG's schedule.

When do YG 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TURNMEUP. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

YG All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following YG on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, YG released a new album titled I Got Issues. For more, check out YG's Zumic artist page.