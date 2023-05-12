Yngwie Malmsteen Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen has announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. Joining him on select dates will be former Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes. For these new dates with Glenn, Yngwie will perform his greatest hits while Glenn will play classic songs from Deep Purple's 1974 album, Burn. Malmsteen returns to touring in July with three concerts in Mexico.

Yngwie Malmsteen All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Yngwie Malmsteen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

