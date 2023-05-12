View all results for 'alt'
Yngwie Malmsteen Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows; with Glenn Hughes
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 12, 2023

Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen has announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. Joining him on select dates will be former Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes. For these new dates with Glenn, Yngwie will perform his greatest hits while Glenn will play classic songs from Deep Purple's 1974 album, Burn. Malmsteen returns to touring in July with three concerts in Mexico.

Aug 22
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Aug 23
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Yngwie Malmsteen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 20
Yngwie Malmsteen at Café Iguana
Café Iguana Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Jul 21
Yngwie Malmsteen at Guanamor Teatro Studio
Guanamor Teatro Studio Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Jul 22
Yngwie Malmsteen at Auditorio BB
Auditorio BB Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Aug 17
Yngwie Malmsteen at The State Theatre
The State Theatre Falls Church, VA
Aug 19
Yngwie Malmsteen, Glenn Hughes and Southbound Beretta at The Chance Theater - NY
The Chance Theater - NY Poughkeepsie, NY
Aug 20
Yngwie Malmsteen and Southbound Baretta at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Aug 22
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Aug 23
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 25
Yngwie Malmsteen, Glenn Hughes and Midnight Devils at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Aug 26
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at Arcada Theater
Arcada Theater St. Charles, IL
Aug 27
Yngwie Malmsteen at Hobart Art Theater
Hobart Art Theater Hobart, IN
Aug 30
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Aug 31
Yngwie Malmsteen at Majestic Theater - Dallas
Majestic Theater - Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 1
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 2
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center
HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 4
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at The Marquee
The Marquee Tempe, AZ
Sep 6
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 7
Yngwie Malmsteen at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Sep 8
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at Saban Theatre
Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, CA
Sep 9
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at Oxnard Performing Arts Center
Oxnard Performing Arts Center Oxnard, CA
Sep 10
Yngwie Malmsteen at The Canyon
The Canyon Agoura Hills, CA
Sep 11
Yngwie Malmsteen, Glenn Hughes, Gilby Clarke and Steve Ramone at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Sep 13
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Sep 15
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at Emerald Theatre
Emerald Theatre Mt Clemens, MI
Sep 17
Yngwie Malmsteen at Park Theatre (MI)
Park Theatre (MI) Holland, MI
Sep 19
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Sep 23
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes at Capitol Theater - Clearwater
Capitol Theater - Clearwater Clearwater, FL
Nov 2
to
Nov 5
Hard Rock Hell at Vauxhall Holiday Park
Vauxhall Holiday Park Great Yarmouth, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Yngwie Malmsteen at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
When do Yngwie Malmsteen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Yngwie Malmsteen on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Yngwie Malmsteen's Zumic artist page.

Yngwie Malmsteen
Classic Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Metal
