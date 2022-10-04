Yo La Tengo Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Yo La Tengo have added 2022 winter tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as The 8 Nights of Hanukkah, the band will return for their annual holiday residency. Eight newly announced concerts will run between December 18 and 25. Before then, Yo La Tengo have upcoming shows opening for Titus Andronicus and Death Cab for Cutie.

Since 2001, YLT have been keeping the yearly holiday tradition going strong. These special events had been held at the band's hometown venue Maxwell's in Hoboken, NJ before the club closed down and the concerts moved to NYC where they have been taking place at Bowery Ballroom in recent years. Fans attending can expect Yo La Tengo to dig deep into their catalog of songs and invite special guests to sit in (worth noting that the Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh is pictured in a promotional image).

When do Yo La Tengo 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 7. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Yo La Tengo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

A comprehensive history of the Hannukah shows over the years, including setlists, can be found on Jesse Jarnow's blog. For more, check out Yo La Tengo's Zumic artist page.