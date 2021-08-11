View all results for 'alt'
Yola Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brad Bershad

Published August 11, 2021

With her wide range of influences from soulful R&B to folk, country, and rock, Yola (short for Yolanda Quartey) has emerged as one of the most exciting and satisfying artists on the scene since her debut EP as a solo artist five years ago. Her 2019 LP, Walk Through Fire, established her as a tour de force, and last month she released her sophomore LP, Stand For Myself, which is sure to take her shows to even higher, deeper, and greater levels.

The English singer-songwriter-guitarist has a busy 2021 calendar, as a headliner and in addition to gigs as an opening act on Chris Stapleton's tour, Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, and a few other festivals. This week, she announced plans for 2022 headlining tour dates. The newly announced shows are planned from February into April, making stops at mid-sized American venues coast to coast.

For Yola's 2022 tour, the opening acts on select dates will be Jac Ross, Nick Connors, Allison Russell, and/or Devon Gilfillian. A post on her social media says, "Fans should be prepared that best practices for the show they want to attend may include providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, as well as following industry, local or national guidance surrounding the wearing of masks."

When do Yola 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales are currently underway for Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yola Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 8
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Yola All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 21
Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and Yola at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Aug 22
Outlaw Music Festival: Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Ryan Bingham, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Ryan Bingham, and more at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 11
to
Sep 12
Moon River Music Festival
Moon River Music Festival at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN
Sep 12
Yola
Yola at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Sep 16
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 17
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Sep 18
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Sep 18
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Ohana Music Festival
Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 25
Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel, and Yola at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Lockn' Music Festival
Lockn' Music Festival at Infinity Downs Farm
Infinity Downs Farm Arrington, VA
Oct 2
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Oct 7
Yola
Yola at Harvester Performance Center
Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA
Oct 8
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 14
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Mizzou Arena
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Oct 15
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Oct 21
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 22
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 23
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 28
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Nov 4
Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Yola at Frank Erwin Center
Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX
Nov 5
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 6
Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Yola at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Dec 3
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Dec 4
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Dec 5
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Feb 1
to
Feb 5
Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend 3
Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend 3 at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 8
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Feb 11
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Feb 13
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Feb 15
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA Pennsylvania, United States
Feb 17
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 19
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Feb 23
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 3
Yola and Allison Russell
Yola and Allison Russell at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 4
Yola and Devon Gilfillian
Yola and Devon Gilfillian at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 11
Yola
Yola at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 13
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Mar 15
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 16
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Mar 18
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Mar 19
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Mar 20
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Mar 22
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR Arkansas, United States
Mar 23
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Mar 25
Yola, Jac Ross, and Nick Connors
Yola, Jac Ross, and Nick Connors at The Studio at The Factory
The Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX
Mar 26
Yola, Jac Ross, and Nick Connors
Yola, Jac Ross, and Nick Connors at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Mar 27
Yola, Jac Ross, and Nick Connors
Yola, Jac Ross, and Nick Connors at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Mar 29
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Mar 30
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 1
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Apr 2
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 3
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Apr 5
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 6
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Apr 7
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Apr 9
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Apr 10
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Apr 11
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Apr 14
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 15
Yola and Jac Ross
Yola and Jac Ross at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Apr 20
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Apr 21
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Apr 23
Concert for Kentucky, An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit: Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola
Concert for Kentucky, An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit: Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola at Kroger Field
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
Apr 27
Yola
Yola at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr 29
to
May 1
Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA

We recommend following Yola on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Yola's Zumic artist page.

