Yola Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With her wide range of influences from soulful R&B to folk, country, and rock, Yola (short for Yolanda Quartey) has emerged as one of the most exciting and satisfying artists on the scene since her debut EP as a solo artist five years ago. Her 2019 LP, Walk Through Fire, established her as a tour de force, and last month she released her sophomore LP, Stand For Myself, which is sure to take her shows to even higher, deeper, and greater levels.
The English singer-songwriter-guitarist has a busy 2021 calendar, as a headliner and in addition to gigs as an opening act on Chris Stapleton's tour, Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, and a few other festivals. This week, she announced plans for 2022 headlining tour dates. The newly announced shows are planned from February into April, making stops at mid-sized American venues coast to coast.
For Yola's 2022 tour, the opening acts on select dates will be Jac Ross, Nick Connors, Allison Russell, and/or Devon Gilfillian. A post on her social media says, "Fans should be prepared that best practices for the show they want to attend may include providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, as well as following industry, local or national guidance surrounding the wearing of masks."
When do Yola 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales are currently underway for Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.
The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Yola Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 8
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Yola All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 21
Globe Life Field
Arlington, TX
Aug 22
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Sep 11
to
Sep 12
Coolidge Park
Chattanooga, TN
Sep 12
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Sep 16
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 17
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Sep 18
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Sep 18
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Doheny State Beach
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 25
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Infinity Downs Farm
Arrington, VA
Oct 2
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Oct 7
Harvester Performance Center
Rocky Mount, VA
Oct 8
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Oct 14
Mizzou Arena
Columbia, MO
Oct 15
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
Oct 21
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Oct 22
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 23
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 28
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
Lubbock, TX
Nov 4
Frank Erwin Center
Austin, TX
Nov 6
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Dec 4
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Dec 5
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Feb 1
to
Feb 5
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 8
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Feb 11
The Lincoln Theatre
Washington, DC
Feb 13
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Feb 15
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania, United States
Feb 19
Hoyt Sherman Place
Des Moines, IA
Feb 23
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 3
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Mar 4
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Mar 11
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Mar 13
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Mar 15
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Mar 18
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Mar 19
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Mar 22
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas, United States
Mar 23
Joy Theater
New Orleans, LA
Mar 25
The Studio at The Factory
Dallas, TX
Mar 26
The Heights Theater
Houston, TX
Mar 29
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Mar 30
The Jones Assembly
Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 3
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
Apr 5
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 6
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Apr 7
The Elm Bozeman
Bozeman, MT
Apr 9
Wilma Theatre
Missoula, MT
Apr 11
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Apr 14
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Apr 15
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Apr 20
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Apr 21
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Apr 23
Kroger Field
Lexington, KY
Apr 27
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr 29
to
May 1
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
We recommend following Yola on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Yola's Zumic artist page.