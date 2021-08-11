Yola Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With her wide range of influences from soulful R&B to folk, country, and rock, Yola (short for Yolanda Quartey) has emerged as one of the most exciting and satisfying artists on the scene since her debut EP as a solo artist five years ago. Her 2019 LP, Walk Through Fire, established her as a tour de force, and last month she released her sophomore LP, Stand For Myself, which is sure to take her shows to even higher, deeper, and greater levels.

The English singer-songwriter-guitarist has a busy 2021 calendar, as a headliner and in addition to gigs as an opening act on Chris Stapleton's tour, Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, and a few other festivals. This week, she announced plans for 2022 headlining tour dates. The newly announced shows are planned from February into April, making stops at mid-sized American venues coast to coast.

For Yola's 2022 tour, the opening acts on select dates will be Jac Ross, Nick Connors, Allison Russell, and/or Devon Gilfillian. A post on her social media says, "Fans should be prepared that best practices for the show they want to attend may include providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, as well as following industry, local or national guidance surrounding the wearing of masks."

When do Yola 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales are currently underway for Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

