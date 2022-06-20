Young the Giant Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Young the Giant have shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their next album, American Bollywood. Last week, the band shared the LP's first single, "Wake Up," and shared on social media:

It’s where this story begins: a fever dream from the poet Vyasa of past lives and visions, the journey of this band and our collective identity over the last 4 years, and the prologue to our 5th studio album... In the coming months American Bollywood will be told in four acts: Origins, Exile, Battle & Denouement.

The newly revealed tour is fairly limited, with only five stops this October and November in Colorado's Red Rocks, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. In the coming months, YTG also plans to perform at a few music festivals.

When do Young the Giant 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 21. American Express / Citi cardholder, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is ORIGINS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Young the Giant All Tour Dates and Tickets

