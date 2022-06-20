View all results for 'alt'
Young the Giant Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, festivals, album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 20, 2022

Young the Giant have shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their next album, American Bollywood. Last week, the band shared the LP's first single, "Wake Up," and shared on social media:

It’s where this story begins: a fever dream from the poet Vyasa of past lives and visions, the journey of this band and our collective identity over the last 4 years, and the prologue to our 5th studio album... In the coming months American Bollywood will be told in four acts: Origins, Exile, Battle & Denouement.

The newly revealed tour is fairly limited, with only five stops this October and November in Colorado's Red Rocks, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. In the coming months, YTG also plans to perform at a few music festivals.

When do Young the Giant 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 21. American Express / Citi cardholder, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is ORIGINS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Young the Giant Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 21
Young the Giant
Young the Giant at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Young the Giant All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 13
Roundup MusicFest
Roundup MusicFest at Shaw Millennium Park
Shaw Millennium Park Calgary, Canada
Aug 3
to
Aug 7
Festivent Ville de Lévis
Festivent Ville de Lévis at Festivent Ville de Lévis
Festivent Ville de Lévis Lévis, QC, Canada
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival at The Lawn at CAS
The Lawn at CAS Columbus, OH
Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Oceans Calling Festival
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Oct 12
Young the Giant, Phantogram, and Jean Dawson
Young the Giant, Phantogram, and Jean Dawson at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 27
Young the Giant
Young the Giant at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 29
Young the Giant
Young the Giant at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 12
Young the Giant
Young the Giant at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Wonderfront Festival
Wonderfront Festival at New Waterfront Park Embarcadero
New Waterfront Park Embarcadero San Diego, CA

We recommend following Young the Giant on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to the new song "Wake Up." For concert tickets and more, check out Young the Giant's Zumic artist page.

