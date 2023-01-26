View all results for 'alt'
Young the Giant Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour with Milky Chance, TALK, Rosa Linn
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2023

Young the Giant have shared 2023 tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming shows to 49.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from May into late August. The opening act will be Milky Chance while TALK or Rosa Linn will also be on the lineup on select dates.

When do Young the Giant 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Advance presale registration is currently open. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin January 31. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Young the Giant All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 30
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 31
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 2
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 3
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 4
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 7
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 9
Young the Giant and Milky Chance
Young the Giant and Milky Chance at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 10
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 11
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 13
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jun 16
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 17
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 18
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 20
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 21
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 23
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 24
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 25
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 27
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Jun 28
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Water Works Park
Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Jun 30
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 1
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 13
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 14
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 15
Young the Giant and Milky Chance
Young the Giant and Milky Chance at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 16
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 18
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Brown's Island
Brown's Island Richmond, VA
Jul 20
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 21
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Jul 22
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at FPL Solar Amphitheater
FPL Solar Amphitheater Miami, FL
Jul 25
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Jul 27
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 28
Young the Giant and Milky Chance
Young the Giant and Milky Chance at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jul 29
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 1
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Aug 3
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Aug 4
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Aug 5
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 10
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 11
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 12
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 14
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 15
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 17
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 18
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 19
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 20
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and Rosa Linn at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 30
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 31
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK
Young the Giant, Milky Chance, and TALK at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO

We recommend following Young the Giant on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Young the Giant released a new album titled American Bollywood. For concert tickets and more, check out Young the Giant's Zumic artist page.

