Young the Giant Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Young the Giant have shared 2023 tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming shows to 49.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from May into late August. The opening act will be Milky Chance while TALK or Rosa Linn will also be on the lineup on select dates.

When do Young the Giant 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Advance presale registration is currently open. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin January 31. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Young the Giant All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Young the Giant on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Young the Giant released a new album titled American Bollywood. For concert tickets and more, check out Young the Giant's Zumic artist page.