View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Yungblud Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The World Tour' in Mexico, Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 12, 2022

This week, Yungblud added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as the world tour, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into July. The opening act for the new shows will be The Regrettes. According to a description on the promo material, more dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

After a handful of festival performances in the coming months, Yungblud returns to the road in October with headlining concerts across Mexico, the UK, and Europe with opening act Neck Deep on select dates.

When do Yungblud 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for Citi cardholders are currently underway. Fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yungblud Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 14
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 15
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Yungblud All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
Yungblud
Yungblud at History - Toronto
Cancelled
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Riot Fest
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 22
Louder Than Life Festival - Thursday
Louder Than Life Festival - Thursday at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 10
Yungblud
Yungblud at Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes
Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 12
Yungblud
Yungblud at Teatro Estudio Cavaret
Teatro Estudio Cavaret Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Oct 13
Yungblud
Yungblud at La Glotonería
La Glotonería Qro., Mexico
Oct 15
Tecate Live Out
Tecate Live Out at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Oct 16
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two - Sunday
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two - Sunday at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 18
Yungblud
Yungblud at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
Oct 20
Yungblud
Yungblud at Fat Sams
Fat Sams Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Yungblud
Yungblud at Boiler Shop
Boiler Shop Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Yungblud
Yungblud at Riley Smith Theatre
Riley Smith Theatre Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Yungblud
Yungblud at Hangar 34
Hangar 34 Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Yungblud
Yungblud at The Empire Coventry
The Empire Coventry Coventry, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Yungblud - Early and Late Show
Yungblud - Early and Late Show at The Old Fire Station
The Old Fire Station Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Yungblud
Yungblud at The 1865
The 1865 Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Yungblud - Early and Late Show
Yungblud - Early and Late Show at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
Yungblud - Early and Late Show
Yungblud - Early and Late Show at Chalk, Brighton
Chalk, Brighton Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Yungblud
Yungblud at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 1
Yungblud
Yungblud at Logo Musik & Bier GmbH Veranstaltungsservice
Logo Musik & Bier GmbH Veranstaltungsservice Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 2
Yungblud
Yungblud at Feierwerk / Kranhalle
Feierwerk / Kranhalle München, BY, Germany
Nov 3
Yungblud
Yungblud at Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel
Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel Köln, Germany
Nov 5
Yungblud - Early and Late Show
Yungblud - Early and Late Show at Szene Wien
Szene Wien Wien, Austria
Nov 6
Yungblud
Yungblud at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Nov 7
Yungblud
Yungblud at Zappa
Zappa Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 11
Yungblud
Yungblud at Gate Milano
Gate Milano Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 15
Yungblud
Yungblud at Teatro Barceló (Barcelo Theatre)
Teatro Barceló (Barcelo Theatre) Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Feb 16
Yungblud and Neck Deep
Yungblud and Neck Deep at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Yungblud and Neck Deep
Yungblud and Neck Deep at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
Yungblud and Neck Deep
Yungblud and Neck Deep at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 21
Yungblud and Neck Deep
Yungblud and Neck Deep at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Yungblud and Neck Deep
Yungblud and Neck Deep at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Yungblud and Neck Deep
Yungblud and Neck Deep at Utilita Arena Sheffield
Utilita Arena Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
Yungblud and Neck Deep
Yungblud and Neck Deep at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 27
Yungblud and Neck Deep
Yungblud and Neck Deep at L'Aeronef
L'Aeronef Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
Mar 1
Yungblud
Yungblud at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Mar 3
Yungblud
Yungblud at Zénith de Paris
Zénith de Paris Paris, France
Mar 5
Yungblud
Yungblud at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Mar 8
Yungblud
Yungblud at Le Radiant
Le Radiant Lyon, France
Mar 9
Yungblud
Yungblud at Paloma
Paloma Nîmes, Occitanie, France
Mar 10
Yungblud
Yungblud at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 12
Yungblud
Yungblud at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Apr 28
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 29
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 2
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
May 4
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 7
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 11
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 12
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 13
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 16
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at FPL Solar Amphitheater
FPL Solar Amphitheater Miami, FL
May 17
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
May 19
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 20
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
May 21
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
May 23
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 24
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
May 26
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 28
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Jul 7
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 8
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 11
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 12
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 14
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 15
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 16
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 19
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 21
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 22
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jul 24
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 25
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Yungblud and The Regrettes at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

We recommend following Yungblud on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Yungblud's Zumic artist page.

2
383
artists
Yungblud
genres
Alt Rock Hip Hop Pop Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Yungblud
Yungblud
Jul
14
Yungblud and The Regrettes
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Yungblud Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 28, 2021
Yungblud Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock Hip Hop Pop Punk Yungblud
2
2095
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart