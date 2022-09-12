Yungblud Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Yungblud added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.
Billed as the world tour, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into July. The opening act for the new shows will be The Regrettes. According to a description on the promo material, more dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.
After a handful of festival performances in the coming months, Yungblud returns to the road in October with headlining concerts across Mexico, the UK, and Europe with opening act Neck Deep on select dates.
When do Yungblud 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for Citi cardholders are currently underway. Fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jul 15
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 15
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 22
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
Dover, DE
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 10
Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 12
Teatro Estudio Cavaret
Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Oct 13
La Glotonería
Qro., Mexico
Oct 15
Parque Fundidora
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Oct 18
The Button Factory
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 20
Fat Sams
Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Boiler Shop
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Riley Smith Theatre
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Hangar 34
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Oct 24
The Empire Coventry
Coventry, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
The Old Fire Station
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
The 1865
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
PRYZM Kingston
Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
Chalk, Brighton
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 1
Logo Musik & Bier GmbH Veranstaltungsservice
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 2
Feierwerk / Kranhalle
München, BY, Germany
Nov 3
Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel
Köln, Germany
Nov 7
Zappa
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 11
Gate Milano
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 15
Teatro Barceló (Barcelo Theatre)
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Feb 16
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Resorts World Arena
Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 21
Utilita Arena Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 22
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Utilita Arena Sheffield
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 27
L'Aeronef
Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
Mar 3
Zénith de Paris
Paris, France
Mar 5
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Mar 9
Paloma
Nîmes, Occitanie, France
Mar 10
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 12
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Apr 28
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Apr 29
PNE Forum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 2
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
May 4
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
May 7
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
May 11
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
May 12
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
May 13
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 16
FPL Solar Amphitheater
Miami, FL
May 17
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
May 19
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
May 20
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
May 21
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
May 23
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 24
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
May 26
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 28
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Jul 7
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 8
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 11
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Jul 15
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 16
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Jul 19
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Jul 21
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 24
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 25
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
We recommend following Yungblud on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Yungblud's Zumic artist page.