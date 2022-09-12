Yungblud Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Yungblud added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as the world tour, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into July. The opening act for the new shows will be The Regrettes. According to a description on the promo material, more dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

After a handful of festival performances in the coming months, Yungblud returns to the road in October with headlining concerts across Mexico, the UK, and Europe with opening act Neck Deep on select dates.

When do Yungblud 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for Citi cardholders are currently underway. Fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yungblud All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Yungblud on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

