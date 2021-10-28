View all results for 'alt'
Yungblud Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Life On Mars' tour this winter
Published October 28, 2021

English artist Yungblud has shared details for 2022 tour dates, billed as Life On Mars.

The newly announced concerts are planned from January into March, making stops at mid-sized venues in America from coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Palaye Royale, Charlotte Sands, Poutyface, and/or UPSAHL. Closing out 2021, Yungblud has a handful of headlining appearances in Australia and the UK, including December dates in Florida. Next April, Yungblud will begin a tour through Europe and will appear at a handful of music festivals.

When do Yungblud 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LIFEONMARS. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Yungblud Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Yungblud All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 13
Yungblud
Yungblud at Fabrique
Cancelled
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 26
Yungblud
Yungblud at Thebarton Theatre
Thebarton Theatre Torrensville, SA, Australia
Dec 1
Yungblud
Yungblud at Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Dec 3
to
Dec 4
97X Next Big Thing
97X Next Big Thing at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Dec 4
to
Dec 5
Audacy Beach Festival
Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 7
Yungblud
Yungblud at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 8
Yungblud
Yungblud at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 26
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Jan 28
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jan 29
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 1
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 2
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 4
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Feb 5
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Feb 7
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 8
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 9
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Feb 11
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Feb 12
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Feb 14
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 15
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Feb 16
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 18
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Feb 19
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Feb 20
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands
Yungblud, Palaye Royale and Charlotte Sands at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 22
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Feb 23
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Feb 25
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Feb 26
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Feb 27
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Mar 1
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 2
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 3
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Mar 5
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 6
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 8
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Mar 9
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Mar 11
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 12
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 15
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface
Yungblud, UPSAHL, and Poutyface at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 17
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, UPSAHL, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, UPSAHL, and Poutyface at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Mar 18
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, UPSAHL, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, UPSAHL, and Poutyface at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Mar 19
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface
Yungblud, Palaye Royale, and Poutyface at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 30
Yungblud
Yungblud at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
May 2
Yungblud
Yungblud at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
May 3
Yungblud
Yungblud at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 5
Yungblud
Yungblud at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 6
Yungblud
Yungblud at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 8
Yungblud
Yungblud at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
May 9
Yungblud
Yungblud at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
May 10
Yungblud
Yungblud at EXPO XXI
EXPO XXI Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
May 12
Yungblud
Yungblud at Edel-optics.de Arena
Edel-optics.de Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 13
Yungblud
Yungblud at Forest National
Forest National Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 14
Yungblud
Yungblud at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, NH, Netherlands
May 16
Yungblud
Yungblud at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, BY, Germany
May 18
Yungblud
Yungblud at Lorenzini
Lorenzini Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 19
Yungblud
Yungblud at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
May 21
Yungblud
Yungblud at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
May 24
Yungblud
Yungblud at Adrenaline Stadium
Adrenaline Stadium Moscow, Russia
May 25
Yungblud
Yungblud at Klub-Festival Morze
Klub-Festival Morze Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
May 26
Yungblud
Yungblud at KULTTUURITALO
KULTTUURITALO Helsinki, Finlandia
May 28
Yungblud
Yungblud at Fryshuset/Arenan
Fryshuset/Arenan Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
May 29
Yungblud
Yungblud at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
May 30
Yungblud
Yungblud at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Jun 1
Yungblud
Yungblud at Mala sportovni hala - Czechia
Mala sportovni hala - Czechia Bubeneč, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 2
Yungblud
Yungblud at Mala sportovni hala - Czechia
Mala sportovni hala - Czechia Bubeneč, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 4
Yungblud
Yungblud at Palladium
Palladium Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 10
Yungblud
Yungblud at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 16
Foo Fighters, Yungblud and Honeyblood
Foo Fighters, Yungblud and Honeyblood at Ciudad artes y ciencias
Ciudad artes y ciencias València, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Jul 5
to
Jul 10
Atlas Weekend
Atlas Weekend at Expocenter of Ukraine
Expocenter of Ukraine Kyiv, Ukraine
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Grape Festival
Grape Festival at Grape Festival
Grape Festival Piešťany, Trnavský kraj, Slovakia

We recommend following Yungblud on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Yungblud's Zumic artist page.

