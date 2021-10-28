Yungblud Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English artist Yungblud has shared details for 2022 tour dates, billed as Life On Mars.

The newly announced concerts are planned from January into March, making stops at mid-sized venues in America from coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Palaye Royale, Charlotte Sands, Poutyface, and/or UPSAHL. Closing out 2021, Yungblud has a handful of headlining appearances in Australia and the UK, including December dates in Florida. Next April, Yungblud will begin a tour through Europe and will appear at a handful of music festivals.

When do Yungblud 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LIFEONMARS. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Yungblud All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Yungblud on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Yungblud's Zumic artist page.