Yungblud Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English artist Yungblud has shared details for 2022 tour dates, billed as Life On Mars.
The newly announced concerts are planned from January into March, making stops at mid-sized venues in America from coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Palaye Royale, Charlotte Sands, Poutyface, and/or UPSAHL. Closing out 2021, Yungblud has a handful of headlining appearances in Australia and the UK, including December dates in Florida. Next April, Yungblud will begin a tour through Europe and will appear at a handful of music festivals.
When do Yungblud 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is LIFEONMARS. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Yungblud Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Feb 4
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Yungblud All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 13
Cancelled
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 26
Thebarton Theatre
Torrensville, SA, Australia
Dec 1
Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Dec 3
to
Dec 4
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Dec 4
to
Dec 5
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 7
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 8
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 26
Georgia Theatre
Athens, Georgia
Jan 28
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Jan 29
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Feb 1
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Feb 2
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Feb 4
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Feb 5
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Feb 7
History
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 8
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 9
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Feb 14
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 15
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Feb 18
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Feb 19
EXPRESS LIVE!
Columbus, OH
Feb 20
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Feb 22
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Feb 23
Bourbon Theatre
Lincoln, NE
Feb 25
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Feb 26
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Feb 27
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Mar 1
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Mar 2
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Mar 3
Cain's Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
Mar 5
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Mar 6
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 8
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Mar 9
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Mar 11
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mar 15
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Mar 17
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Mar 18
Shrine Expo Hall
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 19
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 30
Campo Pequeno
Lisboa, Portugal
May 2
La Riviera
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
May 3
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 5
L'Olympia
Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 6
L'Olympia
Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 8
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
May 9
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
May 10
EXPO XXI
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
May 12
Edel-optics.de Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 13
Forest National
Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 14
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, NH, Netherlands
May 16
Zenith - Munich
München, BY, Germany
May 18
Lorenzini
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 19
Halle 622
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
May 24
Adrenaline Stadium
Moscow, Russia
May 25
Klub-Festival Morze
Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
May 26
KULTTUURITALO
Helsinki, Finlandia
May 28
Fryshuset/Arenan
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
May 29
Sentrum Scene
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
May 30
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
Jun 1
Mala sportovni hala - Czechia
Bubeneč, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 2
Mala sportovni hala - Czechia
Bubeneč, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 4
Palladium
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 10
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 16
Ciudad artes y ciencias
València, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Jul 5
to
Jul 10
Expocenter of Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Grape Festival
Piešťany, Trnavský kraj, Slovakia
We recommend following Yungblud on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
