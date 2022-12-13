Zac Brown Band Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Zac Brown Band have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as From The Fire, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across the USA from June into November. The opening acts on select dates will be The Marcus King Band, Tenille Townes, and / or King Calaway. Before then, Zac Brown will ring in New Year's Eve in Nashville followed by festival performances in London, Australia, and Wisconsin.

When do Zac Brown Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin December 14. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Zac Brown Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Zac Brown Band on social media and signing up for the Zamily fan mailing list, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For music, news, and more, check out Zac Brown Band's Zumic artist page.