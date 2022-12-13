Zac Brown Band Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Zac Brown Band have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.
Billed as From The Fire, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across the USA from June into November. The opening acts on select dates will be The Marcus King Band, Tenille Townes, and / or King Calaway. Before then, Zac Brown will ring in New Year's Eve in Nashville followed by festival performances in London, Australia, and Wisconsin.
When do Zac Brown Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin December 14. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Zac Brown Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 16
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Sep 17
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Oct 7
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Zac Brown Band All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 31
Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
Nashville, TN
Mar 12
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Jun 2
Great American Ball Park
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 23
Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 30
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Jul 1
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
United Center
Chicago, IL
Jul 14
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 5
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Canton, OH
Aug 6
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 11
St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 12
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 13
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 2
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Sep 3
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Sep 16
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Sep 17
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Oct 5
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Oct 6
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Oct 7
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Oct 12
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Oct 13
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Oct 14
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Oct 20
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Oct 21
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Nov 2
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Nov 3
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Nov 4
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
We recommend following Zac Brown Band on social media and signing up for the Zamily fan mailing list, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For music, news, and more, check out Zac Brown Band's Zumic artist page.