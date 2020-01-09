Zac Brown Band Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Zac Brown Band have added 2020 summer tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from May to October. Zac and his band will bring their high-energy performances to large-scale outdoor venues in the USA and Canada. Before then, the band will hit the road in February with Amos Lee and Poo Bear. Zac Brown talked about the band and their fans in a statement shared by Rolling Stone:

Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion... I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions. They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!

When do Zac Brown Band 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. Presales for fan club and VIP packages begin January 14. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

