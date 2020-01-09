View all results for 'alt'
Zac Brown Band Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Roar With The Lions' tour this summer
Published January 9, 2020

Zac Brown Band have added 2020 summer tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from May to October. Zac and his band will bring their high-energy performances to large-scale outdoor venues in the USA and Canada. Before then, the band will hit the road in February with Amos Lee and Poo Bear. Zac Brown talked about the band and their fans in a statement shared by Rolling Stone:

Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion... I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions. They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!
When do Zac Brown Band 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. Presales for fan club and VIP packages begin January 14. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Zac Brown Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Zac Brown Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at BB&T Center
BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
Feb 28
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Feb 29
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Mar 4
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Mar 5
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Mar 6
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Mar 12
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Mar 13
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Mar 14
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Mar 15
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 26
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Mar 27
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Mar 28
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Apr 15
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Apr 16
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Sprint Center
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Apr 17
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Apr 23
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Apr 24
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Apr 25
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear
Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, and Poo Bear at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 24
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
May 25
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
May 29
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
May 30
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
May 31
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 4
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 5
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 12
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 13
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 14
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jun 18
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jun 19
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jun 20
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jun 25
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jun 27
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 23
to
Jul 25
Twin Cities Summer Jam
Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park
Canterbury Park Shakopee, MN
Jul 25
Great Jones County Fair: Zac Brown Band
Great Jones County Fair: Zac Brown Band at Great Jones County Fairgrounds
Great Jones County Fairgrounds Monticello, IA
Aug 7
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at SunTrust Park
SunTrust Park Atlanta, GA
Sep 10
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 11
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 12
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Sep 19
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Toyota Stadium (formerly FC Dallas Stadium)
Toyota Stadium (formerly FC Dallas Stadium) Frisco, TX
Sep 25
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 26
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Oct 16
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 17
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Oct 18
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada

We recommend following Zac Brown Band on social media and signing up for the Zamily fan mailing list, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For music, news, and more, check out Zac Brown Band's Zumic artist page.

