Zac Brown Band Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Out In The Middle' shows this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 14, 2022

Zac Brown Band are ready to get back on the road as the band have announced 2022 tour dates. Billed in conjunction with the band's upcoming album, Out In The Middle, the newly announced shows are set from April into November, making stops at large-scale venues across North America.

According to a press release, the concerts "will showcase the band’s old-school country roots and southern-rock style, serving as an ode to their country pride and life’s simple pleasures. Joining the band once again will be Caroline Jones, who performed as a special guest during The Comeback Tour." Joining ZBB as the opening act will be Robert Randolph, an exceptional pedal steel guitarist.

When do Zac Brown Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin January 18. Robert Randolph fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Robert Randolph fan club presale password is ZBB2022. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Zac Brown Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Apr 23
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
May 20
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
May 21
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Toyota Stadium - Frisco
Toyota Stadium - Frisco Frisco, TX
May 22
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Real Life Amphitheater
Real Life Amphitheater Selma, TX
Jun 2
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 3
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 17
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Jul 8
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Dowed Field
Dowed Field Akron, OH
Jul 9
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jul 15
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 28
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 29
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Independence charter Township, MI
Jul 30
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Aug 12
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 13
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 14
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 18
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Aug 19
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Dick's Sporting Goods Open Concert
Dick's Sporting Goods Open Concert Endicott, NY
Aug 25
Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest
Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest at Put-in-Bay Airport
Put-in-Bay Airport Put-in-Bay, OH
Aug 26
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 27
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 23
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 24
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 25
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Oct 7
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Oct 8
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 9
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 20
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 21
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 22
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 4
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Nov 6
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph
Zac Brown Band and Robert Randolph at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Nov 19
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following Zac Brown Band on social media and signing up for the Zamily fan mailing list, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For music, news, and more, check out Zac Brown Band's Zumic artist page.

