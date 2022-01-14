Zac Brown Band Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Zac Brown Band are ready to get back on the road as the band have announced 2022 tour dates. Billed in conjunction with the band's upcoming album, Out In The Middle, the newly announced shows are set from April into November, making stops at large-scale venues across North America.

According to a press release, the concerts "will showcase the band’s old-school country roots and southern-rock style, serving as an ode to their country pride and life’s simple pleasures. Joining the band once again will be Caroline Jones, who performed as a special guest during The Comeback Tour." Joining ZBB as the opening act will be Robert Randolph, an exceptional pedal steel guitarist.

When do Zac Brown Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin January 18. Robert Randolph fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Robert Randolph fan club presale password is ZBB2022. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

