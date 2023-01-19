Zach Bryan Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Burn, Burn, Burn. The title comes from his 2022 song of the same name.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from May into August. No opening act has been announced at this time. Zach also has a number of festival performances lined up in the coming year.

When do Zach Bryan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 13. Ticket registration through Fair AXS is currently open and will close on January 29. Confirmation emails will start being sent on February 13. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Zach Bryan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

