Zach Bryan Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Burn, Burn, Burn' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2023

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Burn, Burn, Burn. The title comes from his 2022 song of the same name.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from May into August. No opening act has been announced at this time. Zach also has a number of festival performances lined up in the coming year.

When do Zach Bryan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 13. Ticket registration through Fair AXS is currently open and will close on January 29. Confirmation emails will start being sent on February 13. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 15
to
Apr 16
Two Step Inn
Two Step Inn at San Gabriel Park
San Gabriel Park Georgetown, TX
May 10
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
May 12
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
May 13
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
May 15
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
May 19
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
May 20
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
May 23
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
May 24
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 26
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
May 28
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
May 31
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 2
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Jun 22
to
Jul 8
Summerfest - Jun 22-24, Jun 29-Jul 1, Jul 6-8
Summerfest - Jun 22-24, Jun 29-Jul 1, Jul 6-8 at Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest
Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Jun 23
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 26
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 27
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Windy City Smokeout
Windy City Smokeout at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival
Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival at Big Mountain Ranch
Big Mountain Ranch Whitefish, MT
Jul 20
to
Jul 22
Rock The South
Rock The South at Rock The South
Rock The South Cullman, AL
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 7
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 9
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Aug 11
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Aug 14
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Aug 17
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 19
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Aug 20
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Aug 21
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Aug 23
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Aug 25
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Aug 27
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Aug 29
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Aug 30
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO

We recommend following Zach Bryan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Zach Bryan's Zumic artist page.

artists
Zach Bryan
genres
Alt Country Country Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan
Jun
23
Zach Bryan
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
