Zakk Sabbath Sets 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Tour Forever / Forever Tour' across North America
Published October 6, 2023

Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath tribute band, Zakk Sabbath, has announced tour dates.

The new concerts are set from December 2023 to January 2024 at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act for all the dates will be Michigan metal band The Native Howl.

Zakk Sabbath Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Zakk Sabbath All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 5
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Dec 6
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Dec 8
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Dec 9
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Senator Theatre
Senator Theatre Chico, CA
Dec 11
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 12
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Mesa Theater & Club
Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
Dec 13
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Dec 15
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Dec 16
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Dec 17
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Dec 18
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Dec 20
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 21
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Dec 22
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Dec 28
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Dec 29
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Dec 30
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Dec 31
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jan 3
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Jan 6
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jan 7
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Jan 9
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jan 10
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Jan 12
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Hangar 1819
Hangar 1819 Greensboro, NC
Jan 13
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jan 14
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Jan 16
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Jan 17
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Jan 19
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at Encore
Encore Tucson, AZ
Jan 20
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Zakk Sabbath on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Zakk Sabbath band members include Zakk Wylde, Rob “Blasko” Nicholson, and Joey Castillo. For more, check out Zakk Sabbath's Zumic artist page.

Zakk Sabbath
Heavy metal
Zakk Sabbath
Zakk Sabbath and The Native Howl
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
