Zakk Sabbath Sets 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath tribute band, Zakk Sabbath, has announced tour dates.

The new concerts are set from December 2023 to January 2024 at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act for all the dates will be Michigan metal band The Native Howl.

Zakk Sabbath All Tour Dates and Tickets

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Zakk Sabbath band members include Zakk Wylde, Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, and Joey Castillo.