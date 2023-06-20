ZHU Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic artist ZHU has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Grace.

The newly scheduled concerts are planned from September into November at venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Channel Tres, Claptone, Hayden James, or Noizu. ZHU also has festival performances on his calendar.

When do ZHU 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express / Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ZHU All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow ZHU on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out ZHU's Zumic artist page.