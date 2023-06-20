View all results for 'alt'
ZHU Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Grace' fall tour dates
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 20, 2023

Electronic artist ZHU has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Grace.

The newly scheduled concerts are planned from September into November at venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Channel Tres, Claptone, Hayden James, or Noizu. ZHU also has festival performances on his calendar.

When do ZHU 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express / Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ZHU Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 21
ZHU and Channel Tres at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY

ZHU All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Bumbershoot at Seattle Center
Seattle Center Seattle, WA
Sep 14
ZHU at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 15
ZHU at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Sep 16
ZHU at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 19
ZHU at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 21
ZHU and Channel Tres at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
Sep 25
ZHU and Noizu at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 26
ZHU and Noizu at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Sep 28
ZHU and Noizu at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 30
ZHU and Noizu at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 2
ZHU and Noizu at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 4
ZHU and Noizu at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 6
ZHU and Noizu at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Oct 7
ZHU and Noizu at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 11
ZHU and Noizu at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 12
ZHU and Noizu at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Oct 14
ZHU and Noizu at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 17
ZHU at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 19
ZHU and Noizu at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Sacramento, CA
Oct 20
ZHU and Channel Tres at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 27
ZHU and Noizu at Harbour Event Centre
Harbour Event Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 28
ZHU and Noizu at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 1
ZHU and Claptone at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Nov 4
ZHU at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Nov 9
ZHU and Hayden James at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 10
ZHU and Hayden James at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capitol 2023 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow ZHU on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out ZHU's Zumic artist page.

1
240
artists
ZHU
genres
Deep House Electronic House
сomments
