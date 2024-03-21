Ziggy Marley Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Ziggy Marley announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Circle Of Peace.

New July concerts are planned at venues mostly along the West Coast. The opening act on select dates will be funk rockers Lettuce. Ziggy also has festival performances at California Roots and High Sierra.

Ziggy Marley All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ziggy Marley 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

