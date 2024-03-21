View all results for 'alt'
Ziggy Marley Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Reggae in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2024

Ziggy Marley announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Circle Of Peace.

New July concerts are planned at venues mostly along the West Coast. The opening act on select dates will be funk rockers Lettuce. Ziggy also has festival performances at California Roots and High Sierra.

Ziggy Marley All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 24
to
May 26
California Roots Festival at Monterey County Fairgrounds
Monterey County Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Jul 4
to
Jul 8
High Sierra Music Festival at Plumas County Fairgrounds
Plumas County Fairgrounds Quincy, CA
Jul 5
Ziggy Marley and SD Symphony at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jul 6
Ziggy Marley at Marin County Fair
Marin County Fair San Rafael, CA
Jul 9
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Jul 10
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at Edgefield Concerts
Edgefield Concerts Troutdale, OR
Jul 11
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jul 13
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 14
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at Snow Park Amphitheater
Snow Park Amphitheater Park City, UT
Jul 17
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 18
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Jul 19
Ziggy Marley at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Jul 20
Ziggy Marley at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Jul 21
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jul 23
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at Fox Tucson Theatre
Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ
Jul 24
Ziggy Marley and Lettuce at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Jul 25
Ziggy Marley at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass Chandler, AZ
Jul 26
Ziggy Marley at Isleta Resort & Casino
Isleta Resort & Casino Albuquerque, NM
When do Ziggy Marley 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ziggy Marley on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ziggy Marley's Zumic artist page.

