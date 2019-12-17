View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

ZZ Top Add 2020 Tour Dates with Cheap Trick: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blues-rockers going strong into new year
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 17, 2019

ZZ Top have added 2020 tour dates, with Cheap Trick opening on select dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from March to May, including a five-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. Last year, ZZ Top celebrated their 50th anniversary.

When do ZZ Top 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. ZZ Top and Cheap Trick fan club presales are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Facebook, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ZZ Top All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 29
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Isleta Casino & Resort - Showroom
Isleta Casino & Resort - Showroom Albuquerque, NM
Dec 31
ZZ Top and Billy Gibbons
ZZ Top and Billy Gibbons at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Feb 14
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas
Mar 20
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 27
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 28
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 22
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Apr 25
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 29
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Save-On-Foods Memorial Center
Save-On-Foods Memorial Center Victoria, BC, Canada
May 1
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
May 2
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
May 3
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Sandman Centre
Sandman Centre Kamloops, BC, Canada
May 5
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Western Financial Place
Western Financial Place Cranbrook, BC, Canada
May 6
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
May 8
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 9
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 10
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Mosaic Place
Mosaic Place Moose Jaw, SK, Canada
May 13
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Thunder Bay Community Auditorium Thunder Bay, ON, Canada
May 20
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
May 23
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
May 24
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada

We recommend following ZZ Top on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out ZZ Top's Zumic artist page.

artists
ZZ Top
genres
Blues Rock Classic Rock Rock Southern Rock
сomments
image for artist ZZ Top
ZZ Top
