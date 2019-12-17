ZZ Top Add 2020 Tour Dates with Cheap Trick: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

ZZ Top have added 2020 tour dates, with Cheap Trick opening on select dates.
The newly announced shows are planned from March to May, including a five-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. Last year, ZZ Top celebrated their 50th anniversary.
When do ZZ Top 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. ZZ Top and Cheap Trick fan club presales are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Facebook, and local venues / radio presales will follow.
The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
ZZ Top All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 29
Isleta Casino & Resort - Showroom
Albuquerque, NM
Dec 31
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
Feb 14
AT&T Center
San Antonio, Texas
Mar 20
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 27
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 28
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 22
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Apr 25
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Apr 29
Save-On-Foods Memorial Center
Victoria, BC, Canada
May 1
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
May 2
South Okanagan Events Centre
Penticton, BC, Canada
May 3
Sandman Centre
Kamloops, BC, Canada
May 5
Western Financial Place
Cranbrook, BC, Canada
May 6
Enmax Centre
Lethbridge, AB, Canada
May 8
River Cree Resort & Casino
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 9
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 10
Mosaic Place
Moose Jaw, SK, Canada
May 13
Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Thunder Bay, ON, Canada
May 20
South Okanagan Events Centre
Penticton, BC, Canada
May 23
Mile One Centre
St. John's, NL, Canada
May 24
Mile One Centre
St. John's, NL, Canada
We recommend following ZZ Top on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
