ZZ Top Add 2020 Tour Dates with Cheap Trick: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

ZZ Top have added 2020 tour dates, with Cheap Trick opening on select dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from March to May, including a five-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. Last year, ZZ Top celebrated their 50th anniversary.

When do ZZ Top 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. ZZ Top and Cheap Trick fan club presales are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Facebook, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

