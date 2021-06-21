View all results for 'alt'
ZZ Top Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blues-rockers add dates to busy schedule
by Francesco Marano

Published June 21, 2021

ZZ Top have added 2021 tour dates for North America.

The next year is shaping up to be a busy one for the rockers. At this time, nearly 70 events are scheduled across America, including festival appearances. Newly announced shows have been added for September, November, and December. In 2022 ZZ Top will team up with Cheap Trick for a tour through Canada beginning in April.

When do ZZ Top 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ZZ Top All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 16
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Delaware County Fairgrounds - IA
Delaware County Fairgrounds - IA Manchester, IA
Jul 17
ZZ Top, John Fogerty and George Thorogood
ZZ Top, John Fogerty and George Thorogood at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Jul 18
ZZ Top and Black Stone Cherry
ZZ Top and Black Stone Cherry at Great Lawn At Waterfront Park
Great Lawn At Waterfront Park Louisville, KY
Jul 21
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Jul 24
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Elkhart County Fairgrounds
Elkhart County Fairgrounds Goshen, IN
Jul 25
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Corbin Arena
Corbin Arena Corbin, KY
Jul 28
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Rock City Campgrounds
Cancelled
Rock City Campgrounds Concord, NC
Jul 30
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Jul 31
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Wild Adventures Theme Park
Wild Adventures Theme Park Valdosta, GA
Aug 1
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Aug 3
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at First Security Amphitheater (formerly Riverfest Amphitheatre)
First Security Amphitheater (formerly Riverfest Amphitheatre) Little Rock, AR
Aug 4
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum Alexandria, LA
Aug 6
ZZ Top, and George Thorogood and the Destroyers
ZZ Top, and George Thorogood and the Destroyers at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Aug 7
Washington Town and Country Fair
Washington Town and Country Fair at Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds
Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds Washington, MO
Aug 8
ZZ Top, Willie Nelson, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers
ZZ Top, Willie Nelson, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 11
Sturgis Buffalo Chip - ZZ Top
Sturgis Buffalo Chip - ZZ Top at Buffalo Chip Campground
Buffalo Chip Campground Sturgis, SD
Aug 12
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Aug 14
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Reno Ballroom
Reno Ballroom Reno, NV
Aug 15
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Spirit Mountain Casino - Outdoors
Spirit Mountain Casino - Outdoors Grand Ronde, OR
Aug 19
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Tulalip Amphitheatre
Tulalip Amphitheatre Marysville, WA
Aug 20
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Clearwater River Casino
Clearwater River Casino Lewiston, ID
Aug 21
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 23
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 24
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 12
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 14
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Born & Raised Music Festival
Born & Raised Music Festival at Pryor Creek Music Festivals
Pryor Creek Music Festivals Pryor, OK
Sep 17
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs, IA
Sep 19
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Sep 21
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Sep 22
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Meadow Event Park
Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Sep 25
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Watertown Fairgrounds Arena
Watertown Fairgrounds Arena Watertown, NY
Sep 26
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Sep 28
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Sep 30
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Oct 1
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at BancorpSouth Arena
BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
Oct 2
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget - Lake Charles
Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget - Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Oct 8
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 16
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront
Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Key West, FL
Nov 9
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
Nov 11
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Nov 13
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Nov 14
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Florida Theater
Florida Theater Jacksonville, FL
Nov 16
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Nov 17
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Savannah Civic Center
Savannah Civic Center Savannah, GA
Nov 20
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center
Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center Wilmington, NC
Nov 21
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Nov 23
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Tivoli Theatre
Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, TN
Nov 27
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Nov 28
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Dec 3
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Dec 11
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Dec 12
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
Apr 23
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 24
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
Apr 26
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Sandman Centre
Sandman Centre Kamloops, BC, Canada
Apr 27
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Apr 29
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 30
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 3
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Keystone Centre
Keystone Centre Brandon, MB, Canada
May 6
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox at Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
May 8
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 10
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
May 13
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
May 14
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
Jun 12
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Cancelled
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK

We recommend following ZZ Top on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out ZZ Top's Zumic artist page.

