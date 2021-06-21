ZZ Top Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

ZZ Top have added 2021 tour dates for North America.
The next year is shaping up to be a busy one for the rockers. At this time, nearly 70 events are scheduled across America, including festival appearances. Newly announced shows have been added for September, November, and December. In 2022 ZZ Top will team up with Cheap Trick for a tour through Canada beginning in April.
When do ZZ Top 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
ZZ Top All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 16
Delaware County Fairgrounds - IA
Manchester, IA
Jul 17
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Mount Pleasant, MI
Jul 18
Great Lawn At Waterfront Park
Louisville, KY
Jul 21
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
Jul 24
Elkhart County Fairgrounds
Goshen, IN
Jul 28
Cancelled
Rock City Campgrounds
Concord, NC
Jul 30
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Jul 31
Wild Adventures Theme Park
Valdosta, GA
Aug 1
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Aug 3
First Security Amphitheater (formerly Riverfest Amphitheatre)
Little Rock, AR
Aug 4
Rapides Parish Coliseum
Alexandria, LA
Aug 6
Ozarks Amphitheater
Camdenton, MO
Aug 7
Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds
Washington, MO
Aug 8
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 11
Buffalo Chip Campground
Sturgis, SD
Aug 12
Ford Wyoming Center
Casper, WY
Aug 15
Spirit Mountain Casino - Outdoors
Grand Ronde, OR
Aug 19
Tulalip Amphitheatre
Marysville, WA
Aug 20
Clearwater River Casino
Lewiston, ID
Aug 21
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 23
Red Butte Garden
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 24
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Sep 12
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Sep 14
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Pryor Creek Music Festivals
Pryor, OK
Sep 17
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Council Bluffs, IA
Sep 19
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Memphis, TN
Sep 21
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Sep 22
Meadow Event Park
Doswell, VA
Sep 25
Watertown Fairgrounds Arena
Watertown, NY
Sep 26
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Sep 28
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Sep 30
Macon City Auditorium
Macon, GA
Oct 1
BancorpSouth Arena
Tupelo, MS
Oct 2
Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget - Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA
Oct 8
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 16
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront
Key West, FL
Nov 9
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Tampa, FL
Nov 11
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Nov 13
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
Nov 14
Florida Theater
Jacksonville, FL
Nov 16
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Melbourne, FL
Nov 17
Savannah Civic Center
Savannah, GA
Nov 20
Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center
Wilmington, NC
Nov 21
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Nov 23
Tivoli Theatre
Chattanooga, TN
Nov 27
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Lubbock, TX
Nov 28
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Lubbock, TX
Dec 3
IP Casino Resort And Spa
Biloxi, MS
Dec 11
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Dec 12
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Midland, TX
Apr 23
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 24
South Okanagan Events Centre
Penticton, BC, Canada
Apr 26
Sandman Centre
Kamloops, BC, Canada
Apr 27
Enmax Centre
Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Apr 29
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 30
River Cree Resort & Casino
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 3
Keystone Centre
Brandon, MB, Canada
May 6
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
May 8
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
May 10
Scotiabank Centre
Halifax, NS, Canada
May 13
Mile One Centre
St. John's, NL, Canada
May 14
Mile One Centre
St. John's, NL, Canada
Jun 12
Cancelled
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Thackerville, OK
We recommend following ZZ Top on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
