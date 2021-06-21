ZZ Top Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

ZZ Top have added 2021 tour dates for North America.

The next year is shaping up to be a busy one for the rockers. At this time, nearly 70 events are scheduled across America, including festival appearances. Newly announced shows have been added for September, November, and December. In 2022 ZZ Top will team up with Cheap Trick for a tour through Canada beginning in April.

When do ZZ Top 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ZZ Top All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following ZZ Top on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out ZZ Top's Zumic artist page.