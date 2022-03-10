ZZ Top Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, blues-rockers ZZ Top added 2022 tour dates for North America. In conjunction with their upcoming album, RAW, the newly announced shows are scheduled from April into August. The band return to the road in April joining Cheap Trick for concerts around Canada.

Among the most successful music acts over the past 50 years, with the original lineup of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard, many were wondering if and how ZZ Top would continue after Dusty passed away in 2021. Just days before his death, the band performed live in Alabama with longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis handling bass duties. According to an article posted by Guitar World, Elwood had Dusty's full blessing and the iconic trio will be rocking into another year.

When do ZZ Top 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

According to a post on the band's social media, "RAW was recorded in connection with the band’s wildly popular and critically lauded 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas." The album is scheduled for release on July 22. For concert tickets and more, check out ZZ Top's Zumic artist page.