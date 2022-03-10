View all results for 'alt'
ZZ Top Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and dates with Cheap Trick
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 10, 2022

This week, blues-rockers ZZ Top added 2022 tour dates for North America. In conjunction with their upcoming album, RAW, the newly announced shows are scheduled from April into August. The band return to the road in April joining Cheap Trick for concerts around Canada.

Among the most successful music acts over the past 50 years, with the original lineup of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard, many were wondering if and how ZZ Top would continue after Dusty passed away in 2021. Just days before his death, the band performed live in Alabama with longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis handling bass duties. According to an article posted by Guitar World, Elwood had Dusty's full blessing and the iconic trio will be rocking into another year.

When do ZZ Top 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

ZZ Top All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Save-On-Foods Memorial Center
Save-On-Foods Memorial Center Victoria, BC, Canada
Apr 23
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 24
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
Apr 26
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Sandman Centre
Sandman Centre Kamloops, BC, Canada
Apr 27
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Apr 29
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 30
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 1
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
May 3
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Keystone Centre
Keystone Centre Brandon, MB, Canada
May 4
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Thunder Bay Community Auditorium Thunder Bay, ON, Canada
May 6
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox at Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
May 8
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 10
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
May 13
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
May 14
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
May 27
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
May 28
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Los Angeles County Fair
Los Angeles County Fair Pomona, CA
May 29
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Jun 1
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA
Jun 4
ZZ Top and Foghat
ZZ Top and Foghat at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jun 7
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 12
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Cancelled
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
Jun 14
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Las Colonias Park
Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Jun 17
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre Tucson, AZ
Jun 18
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Kit Carson Park
Kit Carson Park Taos, NM
Jun 19
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
Jun 21
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Budweiser Events Center
Budweiser Events Center Loveland, CO
Jun 22
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Heartland Events Center
Heartland Events Center Grand Island, NE
Jun 24
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
Jun 25
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 26
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at First Security Amphitheatre
First Security Amphitheatre Little Rock, AR
Jun 29
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 1
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre Toledo, OH
Jul 2
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 5
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Foellinger Theatre
Foellinger Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Jul 8
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at National Cherry Festival
National Cherry Festival Traverse City, MI
Jul 9
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Greenville Lions Park
Greenville Lions Park Greenville, WI
Jul 22
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 23
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Watertown Fairgrounds Arena
Watertown Fairgrounds Arena Watertown, NY
Jul 27
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Delaware State Fairgrounds
Delaware State Fairgrounds Harrington, DE
Aug 27
ZZ Top
ZZ Top at Beaver Dam Amphitheater
Beaver Dam Amphitheater Beaver Dam, KY

We recommend following ZZ Top on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

According to a post on the band's social media, "RAW was recorded in connection with the band’s wildly popular and critically lauded 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas." The album is scheduled for release on July 22. For concert tickets and more, check out ZZ Top's Zumic artist page.

