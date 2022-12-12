View all results for 'alt'
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man' tour with Uncle Kracker
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2022

This week, classic rockers ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Sharp Dressed Simple Man.

The newly planned summer shows are scheduled at North American venues coast to coast from July into September. The opening act for the new dates will be Uncle Kracker.

ZZ Top return to the road in February with concerts in New Zealand. Lynyrd Skynyrd have a headlining February performance at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and a couple of festival gigs.

When do ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for VIP packages, ZZ Top / Lynyrd Skynyrd fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin December 13. Uncle Kracker fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd presale password is SKYNYRD50. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ZZ Top Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 10
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

ZZ Top All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 4
Taupō Summer Concert
Taupō Summer Concert at Riverside Park -Taupo
Riverside Park -Taupo Taupō, Waikato, New Zealand
Feb 5
Whitianga Summer Concert
Whitianga Summer Concert at Whitianga Waterways
Whitianga Waterways Whitianga, Waikato, New Zealand
Feb 11
Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert
Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert at Gibbston Valley Winery
Gibbston Valley Winery Gibbston, Otago, New Zealand
Feb 23
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo - Lynyrd Skynyrd
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo - Lynyrd Skynyrd at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 14
Willie Nelson and ZZ Top
Willie Nelson and ZZ Top at Whitewater Amphitheater
Whitewater Amphitheater New Braunfels, TX
Apr 15
Willie Nelson and ZZ Top
Willie Nelson and ZZ Top at Whitewater Amphitheater
Whitewater Amphitheater New Braunfels, TX
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Lakefront Music Fest
Lakefront Music Fest at ​Lakefront Park
​Lakefront Park Prior Lake, MN
Jul 21
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 23
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 28
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 29
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jul 30
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Oregon Jamboree Music
Oregon Jamboree Music at Oregon Jamboree Music
Oregon Jamboree Music Sweet home, OR
Aug 7
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 10
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 11
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 13
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Aug 17
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 19
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 20
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 25
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 26
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 27
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 1
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 2
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 3
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Sep 8
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 9
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Sep 10
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 15
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 17
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Uncle Kracker at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ

We recommend following ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Zumic artist pages.

