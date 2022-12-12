ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, classic rockers ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Sharp Dressed Simple Man.

The newly planned summer shows are scheduled at North American venues coast to coast from July into September. The opening act for the new dates will be Uncle Kracker.

ZZ Top return to the road in February with concerts in New Zealand. Lynyrd Skynyrd have a headlining February performance at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and a couple of festival gigs.

When do ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for VIP packages, ZZ Top / Lynyrd Skynyrd fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin December 13. Uncle Kracker fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd presale password is SKYNYRD50. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

