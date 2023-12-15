ZZ Top Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

ZZ Top added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Elevation Tour. The new concerts are planned at venues across Europe in June and July.

Previously, ZZ Top announced a North American tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd beginning in March and once again in August.

ZZ Top All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do ZZ Top 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow ZZ Top on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

