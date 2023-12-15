View all results for 'alt'
ZZ Top Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

New European shows + American tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2023

ZZ Top added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Elevation Tour. The new concerts are planned at venues across Europe in June and July.

Previously, ZZ Top announced a North American tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd beginning in March and once again in August.

ZZ Top Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 22
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

ZZ Top All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 8
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Mar 9
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Mar 10
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top at Daer Nightclub At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Daer Nightclub At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL
Mar 14
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Mar 15
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Food City Center
Food City Center Knoxville, TN
Mar 16
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Mar 22
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Mar 23
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Mar 24
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Macon Amphitheater
Macon Amphitheater Macon, GA
Mar 28
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Mar 29
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Mar 30
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Apr 4
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Apr 5
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Apr 6
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Propst Arena
Propst Arena Huntsville, AL
Apr 12
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Apr 13
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Apr 14
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Apr 18
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Apr 19
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Apr 20
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Tons Of Rock at Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
Jun 28
ZZ Top at Dalhalla
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Jul 1
ZZ Top at Tivoli Friheden
Tivoli Friheden Aarhus, Denmark
Jul 2
ZZ Top at Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jul 3
ZZ Top at Burg Clam
Burg Clam Klam bei Grein, Oberösterreich, Austria
Jul 5
ZZ Top at KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau Bonn, NRW, Germany
Jul 6
ZZ Top at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Jul 8
ZZ Top at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Jul 9
ZZ Top at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Jul 11
ZZ Top at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 14
Tollwood Sommerfestival - ZZ Top at Tollwood Festival, Musik Arena
Tollwood Festival, Musik Arena München, BY, Germany
Jul 16
Sion Festival - ZZ Top at Plaine de Tourbillon
Plaine de Tourbillon Sion, VS, Switzerland
Aug 9
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Aug 15
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 16
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 17
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 22
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 23
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 24
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 30
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top at Treasure Island Amphitheater
Treasure Island Amphitheater Welch, MN
Sep 5
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 7
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 8
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 12
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 13
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Sep 14
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 19
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Sep 21
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 22
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
When do ZZ Top 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow ZZ Top on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the ZZ Top Zumic artist page.

