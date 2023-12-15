ZZ Top Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

ZZ Top added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Elevation Tour. The new concerts are planned at venues across Europe in June and July.
Previously, ZZ Top announced a North American tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd beginning in March and once again in August.
Aug 22
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Mar 8
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Mar 9
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Mar 10
Daer Nightclub At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL
Mar 14
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Mar 15
Food City Center Knoxville, TN
Mar 16
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Mar 22
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Mar 23
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Mar 24
Macon Amphitheater Macon, GA
Mar 28
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Mar 29
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Mar 30
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Apr 4
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Apr 5
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Apr 6
Propst Arena Huntsville, AL
Apr 12
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Apr 13
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Apr 14
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Apr 18
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Apr 19
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Apr 20
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
to
Jun 29
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
Jun 28
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Jul 1
Tivoli Friheden Aarhus, Denmark
Jul 2
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jul 3
Burg Clam Klam bei Grein, Oberösterreich, Austria
Jul 5
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau Bonn, NRW, Germany
Jul 6
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Jul 8
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Jul 9
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Jul 11
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 14
Tollwood Festival, Musik Arena München, BY, Germany
Jul 16
Plaine de Tourbillon Sion, VS, Switzerland
Aug 9
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Aug 15
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 16
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 17
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 22
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 23
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 24
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 30
Treasure Island Amphitheater Welch, MN
Sep 5
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 7
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 8
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 12
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 13
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Sep 14
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 19
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Sep 21
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 22
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
When do ZZ Top 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow ZZ Top on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the ZZ Top Zumic artist page.