ZZ Ward Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

ZZ Ward has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as One Hell Of A Night, the newly planned dates are set in September and November at venues across the USA with opening act Jaime Wyatt on select concerts.

Next month, ZZ Ward has festival performances and shows opening for Melissa Etheridge and The Wood Brothers.

When do ZZ Ward 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for Artist begin June 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this month, ZZ Ward shared a music video for the song "Forget About Us."