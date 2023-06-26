View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

ZZ Ward Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining tour plus opening for Melissa Etheridge and The Wood Brothers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 26, 2023

ZZ Ward has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as One Hell Of A Night, the newly planned dates are set in September and November at venues across the USA with opening act Jaime Wyatt on select concerts.

Next month, ZZ Ward has festival performances and shows opening for Melissa Etheridge and The Wood Brothers.

When do ZZ Ward 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for Artist begin June 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ZZ Ward Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 9
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

ZZ Ward All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 3
Melissa Etheridge and ZZ Ward at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Jul 8
North Liberty Blues & BBQ at Centennial Park - North Liberty
Centennial Park - North Liberty North Liberty, IA
Jul 15
The Wood Brothers & ZZ Ward at Rodney Strong Vineyards
Rodney Strong Vineyards Healdsburg, CA
Jul 18
Music on the Halfshell - ZZ Ward at Stewart Park - Roseburg
Stewart Park - Roseburg Roseburg, OR
Jul 24
Melissa Etheridge and ZZ Ward at Frederik Meijer Gardens
Frederik Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 26
Edge Fest at Civic Commons Park
Civic Commons Park Cheyenne, WY
Sep 6
ZZ Ward at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
ZZ Ward at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 9
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Sep 10
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 12
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 13
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 15
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 16
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Sep 19
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Sep 20
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Sep 21
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Sep 24
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Sep 25
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Sep 27
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 1
ZZ Ward at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Nov 3
ZZ Ward at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Nov 4
ZZ Ward at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Nov 6
ZZ Ward at The State Room
The State Room Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 8
ZZ Ward at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Nov 9
ZZ Ward at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 10
ZZ Ward at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Nov 12
ZZ Ward at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Nov 14
ZZ Ward at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 17
ZZ Ward at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Nov 18
ZZ Ward at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow ZZ Ward on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, ZZ Ward shared a music video for the song "Forget About Us." For more, check out ZZ Ward's Zumic artist page.

1
215
artists
ZZ Ward
genres
Blues Rock Pop Rock R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist ZZ Ward
ZZ Ward
Sep
9
ZZ Ward and Jaime Wyatt
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article ZZ Ward Plans 2018 'The Storm Tour' Dates For North America: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 24, 2017
ZZ Ward Plans 2018 'The Storm Tour' Dates For North America: Tick...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Pop Rock Rock ZZ Ward Canada United States
1
1467
image for article Made In America Festival Coming to LA & Philly, Lineups Headlined by Kendrick Lamar & Kanye West
May 22, 2014
Made In America Festival Coming to LA & Philly, Lineups Headlined...
News Electronic Hip Hop Indie Pop Rock 3LAU Ab-Soul A Tribe Called Red AWOLNATION Baauer Bleachers Borgore Capital Cities Chance The Rapper Cherub Chromeo City and Colour Cut Snake Cypress Hill Danny Brown De La Soul destructo Dr. Dog dvbbs Gareth Emery Girl Talk Grimes Hit-Boy Holy Ghost! Isaiah Rashad Jay Rock Jay-Z J. Cole Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Kings of Leon kongos mayer hawthorne Metric Mustard Mutemath Nipsey Hussle Penguin Prison Pharrell R3HAB Rise Against Rita Ora Spoon Steve Aoki Sublime with Rome SZA The National The Neighbourhood Tiesto Weezer Will Sparks Yellow Claw YG ZZ Ward
1
1332
image for article “Retro Hash” – Asher Roth [Official Full Album Stream]
April 22, 2014
“Retro Hash” – Asher Roth [Official Full Album Stream]
Music Hip Hop Asher Roth Curren$y LP Vic Mensa ZZ Ward Full Album Stream Pennsylvania Chuck Inglish Coyle Girelli Major Myjah
1
964
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart