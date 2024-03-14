10cc Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British rock band 10cc added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.
Billed as The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across the USA in July and August. According to a post on the band's social media, this will be, "Their first North American tour in over three decades!" The group are currently performing across the UK and have concerts in Europe starting in September.
When do 10cc 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
10cc All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 15
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Sheffield City Hall
South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Bridgewater Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
The Hexagon
Reading, England, United Kingdom
Mar 21
Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Mar 22
New Theatre Oxford
Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Swansea Arena
Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Cancelled
St David's Hall
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 9
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Apr 10
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Apr 11
Kursaal Oostende
Oostende, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
M/s Silja Symphony
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
May 3
to
May 5
Labadoux Festival
Ingelmunster, Flanders, Belgium
May 18
to
May 20
Raalte, Netherlands
Raalte, Overste, Netherlands
Jul 24
The Wellmont Theater
Montclair, NJ
Jul 26
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Jul 27
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue, NY
Jul 29
Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City, NJ
Aug 1
Arcada Theater
St. Charles, IL
Aug 2
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 3
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Aug 4
Live at the Ludlow Garage
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 5
The Toby
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 6
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Aug 8
Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Aug 9
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Dallas, TX
Aug 10
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Aug 12
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Aug 15
The United Theater on Broadway
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 17
Palace Of Fine Arts
San Francisco, CA
Sep 20
Millennium Forum
Londonderry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 21
Waterfront Hall Auditorium
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 22
Cork Opera House
Emmet Place, Ireland
Sep 24
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Sep 25
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 15
Kulturværftet
Helsingør, Denmark
Nov 17
Amager Bio
København, Denmark
Nov 21
Forum Scene
Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Nov 27
Uppsala Konsert & Kongress
Uppsala, Uppsala län, Sweden
Nov 28
Slagthuset
Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Nov 30
Lorensbergsteatern
Göteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
For the most up-to-date information, follow 10cc on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
The band's current line-up includes Graham Gouldman (bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals), Rick Fenn (lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion, keyboards), Iain Hornal (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals), and Keith Hayman (keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals).
For more, check out 10cc's Zumic artist page.