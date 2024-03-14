View all results for 'alt'
10cc Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 14, 2024

British rock band 10cc added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across the USA in July and August. According to a post on the band's social media, this will be, "Their first North American tour in over three decades!" The group are currently performing across the UK and have concerts in Europe starting in September.

When do 10cc 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

10cc Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

10cc All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 15
10cc at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 16
10cc at Sheffield City Hall
Sheffield City Hall South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
10cc at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
10cc at Bridgewater Hall
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
10cc at The Hexagon
The Hexagon Reading, England, United Kingdom
Mar 21
10cc at Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth Pavilion Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Mar 22
10cc at New Theatre Oxford
New Theatre Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
10cc at Swansea Arena
Swansea Arena Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 25
10cc at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
10cc at Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
10cc at St David's Hall
Cancelled
St David's Hall Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 9
10cc at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Apr 10
10cc at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Apr 11
10cc at Kursaal Oostende
Kursaal Oostende Oostende, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Apr 12
10cc at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Silja Rock Festival at M/s Silja Symphony
M/s Silja Symphony Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
May 3
to
May 5
Labadoux Festival at Labadoux Festival
Labadoux Festival Ingelmunster, Flanders, Belgium
May 18
to
May 20
Ribs & Blues Festival at Raalte, Netherlands
Raalte, Netherlands Raalte, Overste, Netherlands
Jul 24
10cc at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Jul 25
10cc at Sony Hall
Sony Hall New York, NY
Jul 26
10cc at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Jul 27
10cc at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
Jul 29
10cc at Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City Music Pier Ocean City, NJ
Jul 30
10cc at The Kent Stage
The Kent Stage Kent, OH
Aug 1
10cc at Arcada Theater
Arcada Theater St. Charles, IL
Aug 2
10cc at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 3
10cc at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Aug 4
10cc at Live at the Ludlow Garage
Live at the Ludlow Garage Cincinnati, OH
Aug 5
10cc at The Toby
The Toby Indianapolis, IN
Aug 6
10cc at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Aug 8
10cc at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
Charline McCombs Empire Theatre San Antonio, TX
Aug 9
10cc at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 10
10cc at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 12
10cc at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Aug 15
10cc at The United Theater on Broadway
The United Theater on Broadway Los Angeles, CA
Aug 17
10cc at Palace Of Fine Arts
Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco, CA
Sep 20
10cc at Millennium Forum
Millennium Forum Londonderry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 21
10cc at Waterfront Hall Auditorium
Waterfront Hall Auditorium Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 22
10cc at Cork Opera House
Cork Opera House Emmet Place, Ireland
Sep 24
10cc at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Sep 25
10cc at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Nov 13
10cc at Posten
Posten Odense, Denmark
Nov 14
10cc at Værket
Værket Randers, Denmark
Nov 15
10cc at Kulturværftet
Kulturværftet Helsingør, Denmark
Nov 17
10cc at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Nov 21
10cc at Forum Scene
Forum Scene Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Nov 26
10cc at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 27
10cc at Uppsala Konsert & Kongress
Uppsala Konsert & Kongress Uppsala, Uppsala län, Sweden
Nov 28
10cc at Slagthuset
Slagthuset Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Nov 30
10cc at Lorensbergsteatern
Lorensbergsteatern Göteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden

For the most up-to-date information, follow 10cc on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band's current line-up includes Graham Gouldman (bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals), Rick Fenn (lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion, keyboards), Iain Hornal (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals), and Keith Hayman (keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals).

For more, check out 10cc's Zumic artist page.

сomments
