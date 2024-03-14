10cc Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British rock band 10cc added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across the USA in July and August. According to a post on the band's social media, this will be, "Their first North American tour in over three decades!" The group are currently performing across the UK and have concerts in Europe starting in September.

When do 10cc 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

10cc All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow 10cc on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band's current line-up includes Graham Gouldman (bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals), Rick Fenn (lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion, keyboards), Iain Hornal (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals), and Keith Hayman (keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals).

For more, check out 10cc's Zumic artist page.