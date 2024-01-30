A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

In conjunction with his upcoming album, Better Off Alone, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced 2024 tour dates.
Concerts are planned at major venues across New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and North America from April into September. Joining the bill on select dates will be NLE Choppa, Fridayy. Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, and / or Byron Messia. In February, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has previously announced headlining shows in Maine, New York, and West Virginia.
When do A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 24
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Feb 9
Cross Insurance Center
Bangor, ME
Feb 17
Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, NY
Feb 24
Mountain Health Arena
Huntington, WV
Apr 10
Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Apr 12
John Cain Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 14
Riverstage
Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Apr 16
Hordern Pavilion
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Apr 23
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 24
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Apr 28
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, France
May 1
Co-op Live Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 2
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
May 5
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 18
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
May 20
Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland, OR
May 22
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
May 24
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 26
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
May 29
Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset, WI
Jun 1
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Jun 2
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 4
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 5
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 6
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 8
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Jun 9
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 11
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 12
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 14
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Jun 16
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Jun 18
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 22
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jun 24
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 10
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 11
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep 12
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 15
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 17
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 18
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 20
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
For the most up-to-date information, follow A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
