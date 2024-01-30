A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

In conjunction with his upcoming album, Better Off Alone, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced 2024 tour dates.

Concerts are planned at major venues across New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and North America from April into September. Joining the bill on select dates will be NLE Choppa, Fridayy. Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, and / or Byron Messia. In February, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has previously announced headlining shows in Maine, New York, and West Virginia.

When do A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

