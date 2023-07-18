View all results for 'alt'
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'College Tour' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 18, 2023

Hip-hop artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with his 2022 album as Me vs Myself: The College Tour, the newly planned shows are scheduled in September and October at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Toosii and / or Kaliii. Before the new shows, Boogie has summer festival performances and headlining concerts.

When do A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 4
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Lakeside Event Lawn
Lakeside Event Lawn Buffalo, NY
Aug 5
Lollapalooza Aftershow - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Skizzy Mars at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Aug 6
Lollapalooza Aftershow - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at PRYSM Nightclub
PRYSM Nightclub Chicago, IL
Sep 19
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kaliii at Whittemore Center Arena
Whittemore Center Arena Durham, NH
Sep 21
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Toosii at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Sep 23
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Wolstein Center - Csu Convocation Center
Wolstein Center - Csu Convocation Center Cleveland, OH
Sep 26
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Toosii and Kaliii at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Sep 28
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Toosii at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Sep 29
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Sep 30
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Oct 5
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Oct 7
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 14
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at MVP Arena (Former Times Union Center)
MVP Arena (Former Times Union Center) Albany, NY
Oct 15
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial Syracuse, NY
Oct 17
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Toosii and Kaliii at Mullins Center
Mullins Center Amherst, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Zumic artist page.

Aug
11
Hip Hop 50
Yankee Stadium Bronx, NY
