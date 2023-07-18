A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with his 2022 album as Me vs Myself: The College Tour, the newly planned shows are scheduled in September and October at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Toosii and / or Kaliii. Before the new shows, Boogie has summer festival performances and headlining concerts.

When do A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

