A R I Z O N A Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Album Three Coming Soon' fall tour across America
by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2022

A R I Z O N A have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their third album. At this time, the LP does not have a release date.

The newly set concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across America in September and October. At this time, these are the only shows the pop-rock-electro group have planned. The pandemic has resulted in a quiet couple of years for the group, but they are coming back and on pace to play their most concerts since 2019.

When do A R I Z O N A 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

A R I Z O N A All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 26
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 27
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 29
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 30
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 1
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 2
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 4
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Oct 5
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Oct 6
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 7
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Oct 8
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 10
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 11
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre Lawrence, KS
Oct 12
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 15
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 16
A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT

We recommend following A R I Z O N A on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out A R I Z O N A's Zumic artist page.

