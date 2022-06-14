A R I Z O N A Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A R I Z O N A have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their third album. At this time, the LP does not have a release date.

The newly set concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across America in September and October. At this time, these are the only shows the pop-rock-electro group have planned. The pandemic has resulted in a quiet couple of years for the group, but they are coming back and on pace to play their most concerts since 2019.

When do A R I Z O N A 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

A R I Z O N A All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following A R I Z O N A on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out A R I Z O N A's Zumic artist page.