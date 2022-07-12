View all results for 'alt'
Amon Amarth Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Europe with Machine Head, North America with Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 12, 2022

Viking heavy metal outfit Amon Amarth have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their upcoming album, The Great Heathen Army. The LP is scheduled for release on August 5.

The newly planned Great Heathen Tour concerts are set at North American venues in November and December. Joining the bill will be impressive opening bands Carcass, Obituary, and / or Cattle Decapitation on select dates. Previously, Amon Amarth announced a tour through Europe with Machine Head beginning in September.

When do Amon Amarth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Knotfest, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Amon Amarth presale password is AMONAMARTH. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Amon Amarth Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Amon Amarth All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Reload-Festival
Reload-Festival at Reload Festival
Reload Festival Sulingen, NDS, Germany
Sep 8
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 9
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 10
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at The SSE Arena Wembley
The SSE Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 13
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 16
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Sep 17
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Sep 18
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Sep 20
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Saku Suurhall
Saku Suurhall Tallinn, Estonia
Sep 21
Amon Amarth and Machine Head
Amon Amarth and Machine Head at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
Sep 23
Amon Amarth and Machine Head
Amon Amarth and Machine Head at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Sep 24
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Hovet
Hovet Stockholm, Sweden
Sep 26
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Forum Black Box
Forum Black Box Frederiksberg, Denmark
Sep 27
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 28
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 30
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at König Pilsener Arena
König Pilsener Arena Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Oct 1
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Oct 2
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 4
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Lorenzini District
Lorenzini District Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 6
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 7
Amon Amarth and Machine Head
Amon Amarth and Machine Head at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Oct 8
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Coliseum a Coruña
Coliseum a Coruña A Coruña, GA, Spain
Oct 12
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Zénith de Paris
Zénith de Paris Paris, France
Oct 14
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Oct 15
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Arena Leipzig
Arena Leipzig Leipzig, SN, Germany
Oct 16
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Tipsport Arena
Tipsport Arena Prague, Czechia
Oct 18
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Oct 20
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 21
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 22
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Schleyerhalle
Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Nov 11
Amon Amarth, Cattle Decapitation, and Obituary
Amon Amarth, Cattle Decapitation, and Obituary at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 14
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Nov 15
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Nov 16
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 18
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 19
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Nov 20
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 22
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 23
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 25
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 26
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Nov 27
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 30
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 1
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Dec 2
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 3
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Dec 5
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 6
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 7
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Dec 9
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Dec 10
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 12
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Dec 13
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Dec 15
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Dec 16
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Dec 17
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following Amon Amarth on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

So far, the band has shared two singles from the upcoming album: "Get In The Ring" and the title track. For more, check out Amon Amarth's Zumic artist page.

Dec
1
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
