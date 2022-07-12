Amon Amarth Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Viking heavy metal outfit Amon Amarth have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their upcoming album, The Great Heathen Army. The LP is scheduled for release on August 5.

The newly planned Great Heathen Tour concerts are set at North American venues in November and December. Joining the bill will be impressive opening bands Carcass, Obituary, and / or Cattle Decapitation on select dates. Previously, Amon Amarth announced a tour through Europe with Machine Head beginning in September.

When do Amon Amarth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Knotfest, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Amon Amarth presale password is AMONAMARTH. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Amon Amarth on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

So far, the band has shared two singles from the upcoming album: "Get In The Ring" and the title track. For more, check out Amon Amarth's Zumic artist page.