Bad Bunny Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Bad Bunny is doing big 2024 tour dates.
Billed as Most Wanted, new shows are planned at large North American venues coast-to-coast from February into May. The man otherwise known as Benito will perform multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami.
When do Bad Bunny 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Ticketmaster registration is currently open and will close on October 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Bad Bunny Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 11
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 12
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 13
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Bad Bunny All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 21
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 23
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 24
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 27
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Feb 28
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 1
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Mar 2
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Mar 5
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Mar 9
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Mar 13
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 14
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 15
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 23
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 26
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Mar 28
United Center
Chicago, IL
Mar 29
United Center
Chicago, IL
Mar 30
United Center
Chicago, IL
Apr 4
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 6
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Apr 9
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Apr 11
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 12
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 13
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 19
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 22
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Apr 26
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Apr 27
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Apr 30
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
May 1
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
May 3
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
May 4
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
May 7
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
May 10
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
May 11
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
May 14
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
May 15
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Bad Bunny on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Earlier this month, Bad Bunny released a new album titled Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. For more, check out Bad Bunny's Zumic artist page.