Bad Bunny Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

45+ North American shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 20, 2023

Bad Bunny is doing big 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Most Wanted, new shows are planned at large North American venues coast-to-coast from February into May. The man otherwise known as Benito will perform multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami.

When do Bad Bunny 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Ticketmaster registration is currently open and will close on October 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bad Bunny Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Bad Bunny All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 21
Bad Bunny at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 23
Bad Bunny at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Feb 24
Bad Bunny at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Feb 27
Bad Bunny at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Feb 28
Bad Bunny at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Mar 1
Bad Bunny at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 2
Bad Bunny at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 5
Bad Bunny at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Mar 7
Bad Bunny at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Mar 9
Bad Bunny at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 13
Bad Bunny at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Mar 14
Bad Bunny at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Mar 15
Bad Bunny at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Mar 20
Bad Bunny at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Mar 23
Bad Bunny at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Mar 26
Bad Bunny at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Mar 28
Bad Bunny at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 29
Bad Bunny at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 30
Bad Bunny at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Apr 4
Bad Bunny at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 6
Bad Bunny at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Apr 9
Bad Bunny at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Apr 11
Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Apr 12
Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Apr 13
Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Apr 17
Bad Bunny at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Apr 19
Bad Bunny at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Apr 20
Bad Bunny at XL Center
XL Center Hartford, CT
Apr 22
Bad Bunny at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Apr 24
Bad Bunny at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Apr 26
Bad Bunny at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Apr 27
Bad Bunny at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Apr 30
Bad Bunny at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
May 1
Bad Bunny at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
May 3
Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
May 4
Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
May 7
Bad Bunny at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
May 10
Bad Bunny at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
May 11
Bad Bunny at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 14
Bad Bunny at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
May 15
Bad Bunny at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
May 17
Bad Bunny at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
May 18
Bad Bunny at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
May 21
Bad Bunny at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
May 24
Bad Bunny at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
May 25
Bad Bunny at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
May 26
Bad Bunny at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bad Bunny on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny released a new album titled Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. For more, check out Bad Bunny's Zumic artist page.

