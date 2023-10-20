Bad Bunny Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Bad Bunny is doing big 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Most Wanted, new shows are planned at large North American venues coast-to-coast from February into May. The man otherwise known as Benito will perform multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami.

When do Bad Bunny 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Ticketmaster registration is currently open and will close on October 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny released a new album titled Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. For more, check out Bad Bunny's Zumic artist page.