Billie Eilish Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Last month, Billie Eilish wrapped up her Happier Than Ever world tour in Australia, and now she is coming home. This week, the pop star announced two shows in Los Angeles billed as Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore.

The concerts will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on December 15 and 16. Previously, Billie was announced in the 2023 Lollapalooza lineups for Chile, Argentina, and Brasil as well as Estero Picnic in Colombia.

When do Billie Eilish 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 26. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on October 23. Presales for Verified Fan begin on October 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

