Billie Eilish Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore' shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2022

Last month, Billie Eilish wrapped up her Happier Than Ever world tour in Australia, and now she is coming home. This week, the pop star announced two shows in Los Angeles billed as Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore.

The concerts will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on December 15 and 16. Previously, Billie was announced in the 2023 Lollapalooza lineups for Chile, Argentina, and Brasil as well as Estero Picnic in Colombia.

When do Billie Eilish 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 26. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on October 23. Presales for Verified Fan begin on October 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billie Eilish All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 15
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Dec 16
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Chile 2023
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Argentina
Lollapalooza Argentina at Buenos Aires, AR
Buenos Aires, AR Argentina, Central &amp; South America
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Chile
Lollapalooza Chile at Santiago, Chile
Santiago, Chile Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Argentina 2023
Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 23
to
Mar 26
Estereo Picnic
Estereo Picnic at Bogotá, Colombia
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Lollapalooza Brasil 2023
Lollapalooza Brasil 2023 at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Lollapalooza Brasil
Lollapalooza Brasil at São Paulo, BS
São Paulo, BS Brazil, Central &amp; South America

We recommend following Billie Eilish on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Billie Eilish's Zumic artist page.

