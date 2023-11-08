Bombay Bicycle Club Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Bombay Bicycle Club added 2024 tour dates.

The new shows are planned from March into May at mid-sized venues across North America and Mexico. Later this month, the English rockers will tour through parts of Europe and will pick back up in January with headlining shows through parts of the UK and Ireland.

When do Bombay Bicycle Club 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bombay Bicycle Club All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bombay Bicycle Club on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

