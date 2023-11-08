View all results for 'alt'
Bombay Bicycle Club Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2023

This week, Bombay Bicycle Club added 2024 tour dates.

The new shows are planned from March into May at mid-sized venues across North America and Mexico. Later this month, the English rockers will tour through parts of Europe and will pick back up in January with headlining shows through parts of the UK and Ireland.

When do Bombay Bicycle Club 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nov 13
Bombay Bicycle club at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Nov 14
Bombay Bicycle club at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 16
Bombay Bicycle Club at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 17
Bombay Bicycle Club at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Nov 18
Bombay Bicycle Club at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Nov 19
Bombay Bicycle Club at Docks Club
Docks Club Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 21
Bombay Bicycle Club at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France
Nov 22
Bombay Bicycle Club at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Nov 23
Bombay Bicycle Club at NIEBO
NIEBO Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Nov 25
Bombay Bicycle Club at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Nov 26
Bombay Bicycle Club at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 27
Bombay Bicycle Club at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 28
Bombay Bicycle Club at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 29
Bombay Bicycle Club at The Telegraph Building
The Telegraph Building Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jan 30
Bombay Bicycle Club at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Jan 31
Bombay Bicycle Club at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Feb 2
Bombay Bicycle Club at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
Bombay Bicycle Club at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
Bombay Bicycle Club at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Bombay Bicycle Club at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Feb 8
Bombay Bicycle Club at O2 Academy Sheffield
O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
Bombay Bicycle Club at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Bombay Bicycle Club at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Feb 12
Bombay Bicycle Club at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 15
Bombay Bicycle Club at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 16
Bombay Bicycle Club at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Bombay Bicycle Club at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Bombay Bicycle Club at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 5
Bombay Bicycle Club at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Mar 7
Bombay Bicycle Club at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 8
Bombay Bicycle Club at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Mar 9
Bombay Bicycle Club at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Mar 10
Bombay Bicycle Club at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Mar 11
Bombay Bicycle Club at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Mar 13
Bombay Bicycle Club at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 14
Bombay Bicycle Club at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Mar 15
Bombay Bicycle Club at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 16
Bombay Bicycle Club at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 18
Bombay Bicycle Club at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 19
Bombay Bicycle Club at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 20
Bombay Bicycle Club at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 21
Bombay Bicycle Club at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 30
Bombay Bicycle Club at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 4
Bombay Bicycle Club at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
May 5
Bombay Bicycle Club at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
May 6
Bombay Bicycle Club at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
May 8
Bombay Bicycle Club at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
May 9
Bombay Bicycle Club at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
May 12
Bombay Bicycle Club at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 13
Bombay Bicycle Club at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 14
Bombay Bicycle Club at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
May 15
Bombay Bicycle Club at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
May 17
Bombay Bicycle Club at Auditorio BB
Auditorio BB Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 18
Bombay Bicycle Club at Guanamor Teatro Studio
Guanamor Teatro Studio Zapopan, Jal., Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bombay Bicycle Club on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bombay Bicycle Club's Zumic artist page.

