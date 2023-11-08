Bombay Bicycle Club Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Bombay Bicycle Club added 2024 tour dates.
The new shows are planned from March into May at mid-sized venues across North America and Mexico. Later this month, the English rockers will tour through parts of Europe and will pick back up in January with headlining shows through parts of the UK and Ireland.
When do Bombay Bicycle Club 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 19
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 14
Sala Apolo
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 16
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 17
TonHalle München
München, BY, Germany
Nov 18
Les Docks
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Nov 19
Docks Club
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 21
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, France
Nov 22
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Nov 23
NIEBO
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Nov 26
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 27
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 28
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 29
The Telegraph Building
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jan 30
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Jan 31
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Feb 2
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
Bristol Beacon
Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Feb 8
O2 Academy Sheffield
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Corn Exchange Cambridge
Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Feb 12
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 15
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 16
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Mar 5
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Mar 7
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Mar 9
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Mar 10
The Admiral Theater
Omaha, NE
Mar 11
Liberty Hall
Lawrence, KS
Mar 13
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 15
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 16
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 19
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 20
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 21
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Apr 30
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
May 4
The Showbox - SoDo
Seattle, WA
May 5
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
May 6
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
May 8
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
May 12
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
May 13
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
May 14
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
May 15
The Bellwether
Los Angeles, CA
May 17
Auditorio BB
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 18
Guanamor Teatro Studio
Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
For the most up-to-date information, follow Bombay Bicycle Club on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
