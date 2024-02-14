Breland Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Multi-genre artist Breland announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Little More Countrier, new concerts are scheduled in April and May at mid-sized venues in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Washington, DC, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois. Breland also has festival performances and a previously scheduled concert in California on his schedule.

When do Breland 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEARTBREAK. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

