Breland Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Little More Countrier' tour and new song this Friday
by Francesco Marano

Published February 14, 2024

Multi-genre artist Breland announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Little More Countrier, new concerts are scheduled in April and May at mid-sized venues in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Washington, DC, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois. Breland also has festival performances and a previously scheduled concert in California on his schedule.

When do Breland 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEARTBREAK. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Breland Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Breland All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 22
Teddy Swims, Niko Moon, Breland, and John Splithoff at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Mar 26
Breland & Friends at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 3
Breland at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Apr 4
Breland at Vivarium
Vivarium Milwaukee, WI
Apr 5
Breland at The Golden Record
The Golden Record St. Louis, MO
Apr 6
Breland at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Cattle Country Fest at Cattle Country Festival Grounds
Cattle Country Festival Grounds Gonzales, Texas
Apr 25
Breland at The Hamilton
The Hamilton Washington, DC
Apr 27
Breland at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Apr 29
Breland at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Apr 30
Breland at Kegs Canalside
Kegs Canalside Jordan, NY
May 1
Breland at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
May 3
Breland at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
May 4
Breland at Joe's Bar On Weed St.
Joe's Bar On Weed St. Chicago, IL
May 10
to
May 12
Big As Texas Fest at Montgomery County Fairgrounds
Montgomery County Fairgrounds Conroe, TX
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Breland on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Breland's Zumic artist page.

