Bryson Tiller Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B and Hip Hop singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.
New shows are planned at major venues across North America from May into September. The opening acts for the dates will be DJ Nitrane and Slum Tiller. Bryson is currently touring through Australia before a huge tour of the UK, Ireland, and Europe from April into May.
Bryson plans to release a new self-titled album on April 5. Listen to the advance song "Calypso."
When do Bryson Tiller 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Chase cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Bryson Tiller All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 22
Parramatta Park Sydney
Parramatta, NSW, Australia
Mar 23
Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast
Main Beach, QLD, Australia
Mar 28
The Trusts Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 29
Caribbean Gardens
Scoresby, VIC, Australia
Mar 31
Claremont Showgrounds
Claremont, WA, Australia
Apr 8
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Apr 10
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Apr 12
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
OVO Arena Wembley
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
OVO Arena Wembley
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
OVO Arena Wembley
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Apr 21
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Apr 24
Poppodium 013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Apr 26
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Apr 28
Sporthalle
Hamburg, Germany
Apr 29
Falkonersalen
Frederiksberg, Denmark
May 1
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
May 2
Fallan
Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
May 4
L'Olympia
Montréal, QC, Canada
May 6
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
May 7
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 8
O2 Apollo
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 12
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 14
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
May 15
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
May 17
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
May 20
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 22
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
May 24
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
May 26
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 28
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
May 30
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Jun 1
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jun 3
The Theater at Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Jun 6
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Jun 7
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 9
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Jun 11
AvidXchange Music Factory
Charlotte, NC
Jun 12
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Jun 15
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Jun 16
Yuengling Center
Tampa, FL
Jun 18
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Jun 19
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Jun 22
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 23
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Jun 25
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 26
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 5
BMO Harris Pavilion
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 5
to
Jul 14
GMC Stadium
Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 21
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup, WA
