Tickets

Bryson Tiller Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

55+ shows in Australia, Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 20, 2024

R&B and Hip Hop singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

New shows are planned at major venues across North America from May into September. The opening acts for the dates will be DJ Nitrane and Slum Tiller. Bryson is currently touring through Australia before a huge tour of the UK, Ireland, and Europe from April into May.

Bryson plans to release a new self-titled album on April 5. Listen to the advance song "Calypso."

When do Bryson Tiller 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Chase cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bryson Tiller Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 1
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 3
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Bryson Tiller All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 22
Souled Out Festival -Sydney at Parramatta Park Sydney
Parramatta Park Sydney Parramatta, NSW, Australia
Mar 23
Souled Out Festival - Gold Coast at Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast
Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast Main Beach, QLD, Australia
Mar 28
Souled Out Festival - Auckland at The Trusts Arena
The Trusts Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 29
Souled Out Festival - Melbourne at Caribbean Gardens
Caribbean Gardens Scoresby, VIC, Australia
Mar 31
Souled Out Festival - Perth at Claremont Showgrounds
Claremont Showgrounds Claremont, WA, Australia
Apr 8
Bryson Tiller at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Bryson Tiller at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Apr 10
Bryson Tiller at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Apr 12
Bryson Tiller at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Bryson Tiller at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Bryson Tiller at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Bryson Tiller at OVO Arena Wembley
OVO Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Bryson Tiller at OVO Arena Wembley
OVO Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Bryson Tiller at OVO Arena Wembley
OVO Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Bryson Tiller at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Apr 21
Bryson Tiller at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Apr 22
Bryson Tiller at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Apr 24
Bryson Tiller at Poppodium 013
Poppodium 013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Apr 25
Bryson Tiller at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Apr 26
Bryson Tiller at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Apr 28
Bryson Tiller at Sporthalle
Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany
Apr 29
Bryson Tiller at Falkonersalen
Falkonersalen Frederiksberg, Denmark
May 1
Bryson Tiller at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
May 2
Bryson Tiller at Fallan
Fallan Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
May 4
Bryson Tiller at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
May 6
Bryson Tiller at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
May 7
Bryson Tiller at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 8
Bryson Tiller at O2 Apollo
O2 Apollo Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 11
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
May 12
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 14
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
May 15
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
May 16
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
May 17
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
May 20
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 22
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 24
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
May 26
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
May 28
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 30
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 1
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 3
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 6
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Jun 7
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 9
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 11
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at AvidXchange Music Factory
AvidXchange Music Factory Charlotte, NC
Jun 12
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jun 15
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 16
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Jun 18
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 19
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 22
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 23
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 25
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 26
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 28
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jul 5
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jul 5
to
Jul 14
Calgary Stampede at GMC Stadium
GMC Stadium Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 21
Bryson Tiller, DJ Nitrane, and Slum Tiller at Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center Puyallup, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bryson Tiller on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bryson Tiller's Zumic artist page.

