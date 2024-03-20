Bryson Tiller Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B and Hip Hop singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

New shows are planned at major venues across North America from May into September. The opening acts for the dates will be DJ Nitrane and Slum Tiller. Bryson is currently touring through Australia before a huge tour of the UK, Ireland, and Europe from April into May.

Bryson plans to release a new self-titled album on April 5. Listen to the advance song "Calypso."

When do Bryson Tiller 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Chase cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bryson Tiller All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bryson Tiller on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bryson Tiller's Zumic artist page.