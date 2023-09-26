Burna Boy Shares 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Burna Boy announced 2023-2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, I Told Them...

The new concerts are planned from November into March at large-scale stadiums and arenas across North America. This past summer, The African Giant became the first Nigerian artist to headline a USA stadium when he performed at Citi Field in New York.

When do Burna Boy 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Burna Boy All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Burna Boy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Burna Boy released a music video for "City Boys." For more, check out Burna Boy's Zumic artist page.