Burna Boy Shares 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Stadium and arena USA tour
Published September 26, 2023

Burna Boy announced 2023-2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, I Told Them...

The new concerts are planned from November into March at large-scale stadiums and arenas across North America. This past summer, The African Giant became the first Nigerian artist to headline a USA stadium when he performed at Citi Field in New York.

When do Burna Boy 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Burna Boy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 3
Burna Boy at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
Burna Boy at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 7
Burna Boy at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 9
Burna Boy at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 12
Burna Boy at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 17
Burna Boy at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 18
Burna Boy at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Feb 18
Burna Boy at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Feb 21
Burna Boy at Wintrust Arena
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Feb 22
Burna Boy at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Feb 24
Burna Boy at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 28
Burna Boy at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 1
Burna Boy at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Mar 2
Burna Boy at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Mar 7
Burna Boy at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Mar 9
Burna Boy at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Burna Boy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Burna Boy released a music video for "City Boys." For more, check out Burna Boy's Zumic artist page.

