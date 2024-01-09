View all results for 'alt'
Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Chaos & Carnage' spring dates across the USA
Published January 9, 2024

Heavy metal bands Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex announced 2024 tour dates, Opening bands on tour include Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself.

Billed as Chaos & Carnage, the new co-headlining shows are planned in April and May at mid-sized venues across North America. In March, Cattle Decapitation begin a headlining tour through Europe. These are the only dates Carnifex have on their schedule so far.

When do Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Knotfest are currently underway. Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is chaos. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cattle Decapitation All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 1
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Doornroosje
Doornroosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Mar 2
Züri Gmätzlets at Dynamo
Dynamo Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Mar 3
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at La Machine du Moulin Rouge
La Machine du Moulin Rouge Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 4
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Chalk, Brighton
Chalk, Brighton Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Engine Rooms
Engine Rooms Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Exeter Phoenix
Exeter Phoenix Exeter, England, United Kingdom
Mar 8
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at O2 Academy Islington
O2 Academy Islington London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Rebellion
Rebellion Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Slay Glasgow
Slay Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 11
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Northumbria University
Northumbria University Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Dolans Warehouse
Dolans Warehouse Limerick, County Limerick, Ireland
Mar 14
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Mar 15
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at The Marble Factory
The Marble Factory City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Schlachthof
Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Mar 20
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Mar 21
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Szene
Szene Wien, Austria
Mar 22
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Mar 23
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Meet Factory
Meet Factory Prague, Czechia
Mar 25
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Lido
Lido Berlin, Germany
Mar 26
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Mar 28
to
Mar 31
Inferno Metal Festival Norway at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Mar 29
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Pustervik
Pustervik Göteborg, Sweden
Mar 30
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Logo
Logo Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 31
Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth at Turock
Turock Essen, NRW, Germany
Apr 30
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
May 2
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at Come and Take It Live
Come and Take It Live Austin, TX
May 3
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
May 4
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
May 6
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at The Orpheum - Tampa
The Orpheum - Tampa Tampa, FL
May 8
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 10
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at The Brooklyn Monarch
The Brooklyn Monarch Brooklyn
May 11
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at Reverb
Reverb Reading, PA
May 12
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
May 14
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at Sharkey's Summer Stage
Sharkey's Summer Stage Liverpool, NY
May 15
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at Preserving Underground
Preserving Underground New Kensington, PA
May 16
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
May 17
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
May 18
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at The WC Social Club
The WC Social Club West Chicago, IL
May 20
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
May 23
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
May 24
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
May 25
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
May 26
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 31
to
Aug 4
Rockstadt Extreme Fest at Cetatea Rasnov
Cetatea Rasnov Râșnov, BV, Romania

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex Zumic artist pages.

