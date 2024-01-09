Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Heavy metal bands Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex announced 2024 tour dates, Opening bands on tour include Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself.

Billed as Chaos & Carnage, the new co-headlining shows are planned in April and May at mid-sized venues across North America. In March, Cattle Decapitation begin a headlining tour through Europe. These are the only dates Carnifex have on their schedule so far.

When do Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Knotfest are currently underway. Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is chaos. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

