Cattle Decapitation Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Metal band Cattle Decapitation have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Terrasitic Infestation, the newly announced shows are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in November and December. Opening acts for the headbanging shows will be Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and / or Castrator. In September, Cattle Decapitation will tour through parts of Australia and New Zealand.

Cattle Decapitation All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Cattle Decapitation 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cattle Decapitation on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

