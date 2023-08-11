View all results for 'alt'
Cattle Decapitation Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

35+ shows in Oceania and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 11, 2023

Metal band Cattle Decapitation have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Terrasitic Infestation, the newly announced shows are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in November and December. Opening acts for the headbanging shows will be Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and / or Castrator. In September, Cattle Decapitation will tour through parts of Australia and New Zealand.

Cattle Decapitation Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 30
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Cattle Decapitation All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Cattle Decapitation at The Loons Club
The Loons Club Lyttelton, Canterbury, New Zealand
Sep 9
Cattle Decapitation at Whammy Bar
Whammy Bar Auckland, New Zealand
Sep 10
Cattle Decapitation at Valhalla
Valhalla Wellington, New Zealand
Sep 12
Cattle Decapitation and Fallujah at Magnet House
Magnet House Perth, WA, Australia
Sep 14
Cattle Decapitation and Fallujah at Lion Arts Factory
Lion Arts Factory Adelaide, SA, Australia
Sep 15
Cattle Decapitation and Fallujah at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Sep 16
Cattle Decapitation and Fallujah at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 17
Cattle Decapitation and Fallujah at The Basement
The Basement Belconnen, ACT, Australia
Sep 20
Cattle Decapitation and Fallujah at The Triffid
The Triffid Newstead, QLD, Australia
Nov 8
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at The Observatory
Cancelled
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Nov 10
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, and Castrator at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Nov 11
Cattle Decapitation, Castrator, Immolation, and Sanguisugabogg at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Nov 12
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, and Castrator at RockHouse Bar & Grill
RockHouse Bar & Grill El Paso, TX
Nov 14
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 15
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Nov 16
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Nov 18
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Chelsea's Live
Chelsea's Live Baton Rouge, LA
Nov 20
Cattle Decapitation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Nov 21
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at The Orpheum - Tampa
The Orpheum - Tampa Tampa, FL
Nov 22
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at The Abbey
The Abbey Orlando, FL
Nov 24
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Blind Tiger
Blind Tiger Greensboro, NC
Nov 25
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Peabody's Nightclub - Virginia Beach
Peabody's Nightclub - Virginia Beach Virginia Beach, VA
Nov 27
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Nov 28
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Nov 29
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Dec 1
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 2
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 4
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Dec 5
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Dec 6
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Dec 8
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Dec 9
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 10
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at The Shredder
The Shredder Boise, ID
Dec 11
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Dec 12
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Dec 14
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Dec 15
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Dec 16
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
When do Cattle Decapitation 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cattle Decapitation on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Cattle Decapitation's Zumic artist page.

