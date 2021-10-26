View all results for 'alt'
Corinne Bailey Rae & Joss Stone Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Award-winning soul artists co-headlining
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2021

Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone have a lot in common. The English soul singers both debuted around the turn of the new millennium to great commercial and critical success, and as they push forward into another decade, they announced co-headlining 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from January into February, making stops at mid-sized venues across America.

When do Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for Spotify begin October 27. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Corinne Bailey Rae All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 14
to
Jan 22
Capital Jazz SuperCruise
Capital Jazz SuperCruise at Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL Florida, United States
Jan 23
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Jan 25
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jan 26
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Jan 28
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at Savannah Civic Center
Savannah Civic Center Savannah, GA
Jan 29
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Jan 31
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Feb 2
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Feb 3
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 5
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Feb 8
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 10
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 11
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio
Rock In Rio at Park of the Athletes
Park of the Athletes Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone, check out their Zumic artist pages.

artists
Corinne Bailey Rae Joss Stone
genres
Singer-Songwriter Soul
