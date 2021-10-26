Corinne Bailey Rae & Joss Stone Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone have a lot in common. The English soul singers both debuted around the turn of the new millennium to great commercial and critical success, and as they push forward into another decade, they announced co-headlining 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from January into February, making stops at mid-sized venues across America.

When do Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for Spotify begin October 27. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Corinne Bailey Rae All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone, check out their Zumic artist pages.