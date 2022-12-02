View all results for 'alt'
Damien Rice 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Ten shows across Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 2, 2022
Photo credit: Blair Alexander

Damien Rice has announced 2023 tour dates.

The Irish singer-songwriter has ten concerts scheduled in the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Croatia. More dates are expected to be announced soon, according to a post on his social media. Check back here when that information becomes available.

The last time Damien toured was in 2019. His most recent album was in 2014, but he released a couple of collaborative singles in 2020 and 2021.

Damien Rice All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 15
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at Stadsschouwburg Antwerp
Stadsschouwburg Antwerp Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 19
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at Le Grand Rex
Le Grand Rex Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 22
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 23
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 25
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Mar 29
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at Teatro dal Verme
Teatro dal Verme Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 31
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine
Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine Udine, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Apr 2
Damien Rice
Damien Rice at Kino SC
Kino SC Zagreb, Grad Zagreb, Croatia
When do Damien Rice 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Damien Rice on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Damien Rice, check out his Zumic artist page.

