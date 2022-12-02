Damien Rice 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Photo credit: Blair Alexander

Damien Rice has announced 2023 tour dates.

The Irish singer-songwriter has ten concerts scheduled in the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Croatia. More dates are expected to be announced soon, according to a post on his social media. Check back here when that information becomes available.

The last time Damien toured was in 2019. His most recent album was in 2014, but he released a couple of collaborative singles in 2020 and 2021.

Damien Rice All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Damien Rice 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Damien Rice on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

