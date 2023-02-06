Disturbed Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Disturbed added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Take Back Your Life, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from April into September with opening acts Theory Of A Deadman, Breaking Benjamin, and / or Jinjer on select dates. Disturbed also have a handful of European shows in June, including festival performances.

When do Disturbed 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages, Disturbed fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin February 7. Breaking Benjamin fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Disturbed All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Disturbed on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Disturbed released a new studio album titled Divisive. For more, check out the Disturbed Zumic artist page.