Disturbed Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Disturbed added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.
Billed as Take Back Your Life, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from April into September with opening acts Theory Of A Deadman, Breaking Benjamin, and / or Jinjer on select dates. Disturbed also have a handful of European shows in June, including festival performances.
When do Disturbed 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages, Disturbed fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin February 7. Breaking Benjamin fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Disturbed All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 27
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 29
Videotron Centre
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
May 1
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 4
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
May 6
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
May 8
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 10
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 12
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Donington Park
Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Sporthalle Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 14
Gröna Lund Tivoli
Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Graspop Metal Meeting
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 19
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jun 21
Wetzikon Eishalle
Wetzikon, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 28
BITAN 1
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Jul 13
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 15
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jul 16
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jul 18
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Jul 20
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Jul 22
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 23
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Jul 25
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jul 27
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 31
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 1
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 3
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 5
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Aug 7
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 9
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 11
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 12
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 15
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 18
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 19
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 21
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 23
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Aug 26
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 27
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 29
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 30
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Sep 1
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Sep 2
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
We recommend following Disturbed on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Last year, Disturbed released a new studio album titled Divisive. For more, check out the Disturbed Zumic artist page.