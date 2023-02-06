View all results for 'alt'
Disturbed Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 6, 2023

This week, Disturbed added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Take Back Your Life, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from April into September with opening acts Theory Of A Deadman, Breaking Benjamin, and / or Jinjer on select dates. Disturbed also have a handful of European shows in June, including festival performances.

When do Disturbed 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages, Disturbed fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin February 7. Breaking Benjamin fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Disturbed All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 29
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
May 1
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
May 4
Hog Fest
Hog Fest at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
May 6
Twin City Takeover
Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
May 8
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 10
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 12
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman
Disturbed and Theory Of A Deadman at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Download Festival
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Disturbed
Disturbed at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 14
Disturbed
Disturbed at Gröna Lund Tivoli
Gröna Lund Tivoli Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 19
Disturbed and I Prevail
Disturbed and I Prevail at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jun 21
Heavy Load Festival
Heavy Load Festival at Wetzikon Eishalle
Wetzikon Eishalle Wetzikon, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 28
Disturbed
Disturbed at BITAN 1
BITAN 1 Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Jul 11
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 13
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 15
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 16
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 18
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jul 20
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 22
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Jul 23
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 25
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 27
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 29
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 31
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 1
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 3
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 5
Disturbed
Disturbed at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 7
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 9
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 11
Disturbed and Jinjer
Disturbed and Jinjer at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 12
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 15
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 18
Disturbed and Jinjer
Disturbed and Jinjer at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 19
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 21
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 23
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 26
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 27
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 29
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 30
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 1
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 2
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

We recommend following Disturbed on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Disturbed released a new studio album titled Divisive. For more, check out the Disturbed Zumic artist page.

image for artist Disturbed
Disturbed
Aug
11
Disturbed and Jinjer
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
19
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
