Drive-By Truckers Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Drive-By Truckers added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their 2001 album, Southern Rock Opera.
Billed as the Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour, new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from June into late November. The band will play the album in full along with other popular songs from their career. In the coming weeks, DBT have headlining shows and a festival set in Australia.
When do Drive-By Truckers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Registration for ticket requests is currently open and will close on March 25. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin March 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Drive-By Truckers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 17
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Drive-By Truckers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 28
to
Apr 1
Byron Events Farm Tyagarah
Tyagarah, NSW, Australia
Mar 31
Northcote Theatre
Northcote, VIC, Australia
Apr 1
Metro Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
May 16
to
May 18
Downtown Everett
Everett, WA
Jun 7
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 8
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Jun 9
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Jun 10
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Henrico, VA
Jun 14
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Jun 16
The Civic Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Jun 19
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Jun 20
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Jun 21
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Jun 23
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 26
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
El Cajon, CA
Jun 27
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 28
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Jun 29
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Jul 1
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Jul 2
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Jul 5
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 6
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 16
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Oct 17
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Oct 18
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Oct 19
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 22
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 23
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Oct 25
Uptown Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 26
Uptown Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 29
Val Air Ballroom
West Des Moines, IA
Oct 30
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Nov 1
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Nov 2
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Nov 5
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Nov 7
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Nov 8
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Nov 9
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Nov 24
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
For the most up-to-date information, follow Drive-By Truckers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Drive-By Truckers Zumic artist page.