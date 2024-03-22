Drive-By Truckers Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Drive-By Truckers added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their 2001 album, Southern Rock Opera.

Billed as the Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour, new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from June into late November. The band will play the album in full along with other popular songs from their career. In the coming weeks, DBT have headlining shows and a festival set in Australia.

When do Drive-By Truckers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Registration for ticket requests is currently open and will close on March 25. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin March 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drive-By Truckers All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Drive-By Truckers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

