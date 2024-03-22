View all results for 'alt'
Drive-By Truckers Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in Australia and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 22, 2024

Drive-By Truckers added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their 2001 album, Southern Rock Opera.

Billed as the Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour, new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from June into late November. The band will play the album in full along with other popular songs from their career. In the coming weeks, DBT have headlining shows and a festival set in Australia.

When do Drive-By Truckers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Registration for ticket requests is currently open and will close on March 25. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin March 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drive-By Truckers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 17
Drive-By Truckers at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Drive-By Truckers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 28
to
Apr 1
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Byron Events Farm Tyagarah
Byron Events Farm Tyagarah Tyagarah, NSW, Australia
Mar 31
Drive-By Truckers at Northcote Theatre
Northcote Theatre Northcote, VIC, Australia
Apr 1
Drive-By Truckers and Sam Windley at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
May 16
to
May 18
Fisherman's Village Music Fest at Downtown Everett
Downtown Everett Everett, WA
Jun 7
Drive-By Truckers at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 8
Drive-By Truckers at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jun 9
Drive-By Truckers at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Jun 10
Drive-By Truckers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Henrico, VA
Jun 13
Drive-By Truckers at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Jun 14
Drive-By Truckers at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jun 15
Drive-By Truckers at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Jun 16
Drive-By Truckers at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jun 19
Drive-By Truckers at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jun 20
Drive-By Truckers at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jun 21
Drive-By Truckers at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jun 23
Drive-By Truckers at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 26
Drive-By Truckers at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Jun 27
Drive-By Truckers at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Jun 28
Drive-By Truckers at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jun 29
Drive-By Truckers at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jul 1
Drive-By Truckers at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jul 2
Drive-By Truckers at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jul 5
Drive-By Truckers at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 6
Drive-By Truckers at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 16
Drive-By Truckers at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 17
Drive-By Truckers at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 18
Drive-By Truckers at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 19
Drive-By Truckers at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 22
Drive-By Truckers at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 23
Drive-By Truckers at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 25
Drive-By Truckers at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 26
Drive-By Truckers at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 27
Drive-By Truckers at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 29
Drive-By Truckers at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Oct 30
Drive-By Truckers at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Nov 1
Drive-By Truckers at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 2
Drive-By Truckers at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 3
Drive-By Truckers at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Nov 5
Drive-By Truckers at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 7
Drive-By Truckers at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 8
Drive-By Truckers at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 9
Drive-By Truckers at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 24
Drive-By Truckers at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Drive-By Truckers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Drive-By Truckers Zumic artist page.

сomments
