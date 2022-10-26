Elle King Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Genre-bending singer-songwriter Elle King has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the A-Freakin-Men Tour, 26 shows are set at venues across the USA from February through March. The opening act on select dates will be Alabama-based country rockers The Red Clay Strays, who released their first full-length album earlier this year.

Elle has been releasing singles for over a year leading up to the release of her album Come Get Your Wife in January. This week, she wraps up her tour opening for Chris Stapleton and then has a headlining Halloween show in Texas. Wrapping up 2022, performances are scheduled in Florida, Alabama, Las Vegas, and Washington state.

When do Elle King 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi / American Express cardholders. Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Come Get Your Wife is scheduled for release on January 27. So far, Elle has released a few advance singles: "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" (with Miranda Lambert), "Worth a Shot" (with Dierks Bentley), "Out Yonder," and "Try Jesus." The country-meets-electronic artist also recently did a single with Nile Rogers called "Honky Tonk Disco Nights" which has been treated to a few remixes.

