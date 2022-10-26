View all results for 'alt'
Elle King Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Chris Stapleton, new music
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 26, 2022

Genre-bending singer-songwriter Elle King has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the A-Freakin-Men Tour, 26 shows are set at venues across the USA from February through March. The opening act on select dates will be Alabama-based country rockers The Red Clay Strays, who released their first full-length album earlier this year.

Elle has been releasing singles for over a year leading up to the release of her album Come Get Your Wife in January. This week, she wraps up her tour opening for Chris Stapleton and then has a headlining Halloween show in Texas. Wrapping up 2022, performances are scheduled in Florida, Alabama, Las Vegas, and Washington state.

When do Elle King 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi / American Express cardholders. Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Elle King Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 22
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Elle King All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 27
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Morgan Wade
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Morgan Wade at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Oct 28
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Morgan Wade
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Morgan Wade at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Oct 29
Lost In Space Halloween Party: Elle King
Lost In Space Halloween Party: Elle King at Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX Dallas, TX, Texas, United States
Nov 2
Stars and Strings
Stars and Strings at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Nov 4
Elle King
Elle King at Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL Alabama, United States
Dec 2
Elle King
Elle King at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 9
100.7 The Wolf's Hometown Holiday
100.7 The Wolf's Hometown Holiday at Showare Center
Showare Center Kent, WA
Feb 14
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 16
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Feb 17
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 18
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 19
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Feb 21
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 22
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 24
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Feb 25
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Feb 27
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Masonic Cleveland Auditorium
Masonic Cleveland Auditorium Cleveland, OH
Feb 28
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 1
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 3
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 5
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 7
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 8
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Mar 10
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 11
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 14
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Mar 15
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Mar 17
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Mar 18
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 20
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Mar 23
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 24
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays
Elle King and The Red Clay Strays at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Mar 25
Elle King
Elle King at Margaritaville Resort Casino
Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City, LA
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA

We recommend following Elle King on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Come Get Your Wife is scheduled for release on January 27. So far, Elle has released a few advance singles: "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" (with Miranda Lambert), "Worth a Shot" (with Dierks Bentley), "Out Yonder," and "Try Jesus." The country-meets-electronic artist also recently did a single with Nile Rogers called "Honky Tonk Disco Nights" which has been treated to a few remixes.

For more, check out Elle King's Zumic artist page.

Elle King
Blues Blues Rock Country Country Rock Rock
