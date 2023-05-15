Everclear Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock veterans Everclear have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set across North American venues in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be The Ataris and / or The Pink Spiders. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Before the new shows, Everclear have headlining concerts and festival performances scheduled into the summer months.

Everclear also announced plans to release their next album, Live at the Whisky A Go-Go, on September 8. The famed Los Angeles venue has had over a dozen live albums recorded and released since it opened in 1964 on Sunset Boulevard. Notable artists with Live at the Whisky A Go-Go albums include Otis Redding, The Stooges, Johnny Rivers, Green Day, Kansas, and Alice Cooper.

When do Everclear 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin May 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Everclear All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Everclear on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

