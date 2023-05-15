View all results for 'alt'
Everclear Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ headlining shows and festivals; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 15, 2023

Rock veterans Everclear have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set across North American venues in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be The Ataris and / or The Pink Spiders. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Before the new shows, Everclear have headlining concerts and festival performances scheduled into the summer months.

Everclear also announced plans to release their next album, Live at the Whisky A Go-Go, on September 8. The famed Los Angeles venue has had over a dozen live albums recorded and released since it opened in 1964 on Sunset Boulevard. Notable artists with Live at the Whisky A Go-Go albums include Otis Redding, The Stooges, Johnny Rivers, Green Day, Kansas, and Alice Cooper.

When do Everclear 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin May 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Everclear Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Everclear All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
Everclear at Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center
Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center Mahnomen, MN
Jun 16
to
Jun 17
Soundtrack Music Festival at Kinsmen Park
Kinsmen Park Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jun 30
Everclear, Lit, and Unchained at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Decatur, IL
Jun 30
to
Jul 4
Petunia Festival at Dixon, IL
Dixon, IL Dixon, IL
Jul 1
Everclear and Lit at Badlands Off Road Park
Badlands Off Road Park Attica, IN
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Rock Fest at Cadott, WI
Cadott, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 14
Everclear at Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget
Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles, LA
Jul 28
Everclear and LIT at Solberg Airport
Solberg Airport Whitehouse Station, NJ
Jul 29
Everclear at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater
Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater La Porte, IN
Aug 4
Brawls and Kickstart Days at Butte Depot
Butte Depot Butte, MT
Aug 19
Everclear at Southern Ground Amphitheater (formerly Villages Amphitheater)
Southern Ground Amphitheater (formerly Villages Amphitheater) Fayetteville, GA
Sep 2
Albany Downtown Block Party at Albany, OR
Albany, OR Albany, OR
Sep 6
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Sep 7
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Sep 8
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at The Forge Adventure Park
The Forge Adventure Park Lemont, IL
Sep 9
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 11
Everclear and The Ataris at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 12
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Sep 13
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 15
Everclear and The Ataris at Rivers Casino - Philadelphia
Rivers Casino - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 16
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at The Space at Westbury
The Space at Westbury Westbury, NY
Sep 17
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Sep 18
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Sep 20
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 21
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall Nashville, TN
Sep 22
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at The Granada Theatre
The Granada Theatre Mount Vernon, IL
Sep 23
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at National Cattle Congress
National Cattle Congress Waterloo, IA
Sep 27
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Barnato
Barnato Omaha, NE
Sep 28
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Sep 29
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at DeJoria Center
DeJoria Center Kamas, UT
Sep 30
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at The Lincoln - Cheyenne
The Lincoln - Cheyenne Cheyenne, WY
Oct 1
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at The Newberry
The Newberry Great Falls, MT
Oct 4
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Rock The Locks 2023 at Big River Golf Course
Big River Golf Course Umatilla, OR
Oct 7
Everclear at Maverick Hotel and Casino
Maverick Hotel and Casino Elko, NV
Oct 9
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 10
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Oct 13
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Quarry Park Amphitheater
Quarry Park Amphitheater Rocklin, CA
Oct 15
Everclear, The Ataris, and The Pink Spiders at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Everclear on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Everclear Zumic artist page.

