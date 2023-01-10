Father John Misty Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After very limited live performances during the past few years, Father John Misty is returning to the road. This week, he added 2023 tour dates for North America.

Misty returns to touring in late February through parts of Europe. The newly planned North American leg is set to begin in mid-April and extend into early May with opening acts Omar Velasco, Lauren Kramar, or Butch Bastard on select shows . Father John Misty also has a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Father John Misty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales for fan club members begin January 11. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BUDDY. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Father John Misty on his social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Father John Misty released a new album titled Chloë and The Next 20th Century. For concert tickets and more, check out the Father John Misty Zumic artist page.