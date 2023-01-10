View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Father John Misty Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 10, 2023

After very limited live performances during the past few years, Father John Misty is returning to the road. This week, he added 2023 tour dates for North America.

Misty returns to touring in late February through parts of Europe. The newly planned North American leg is set to begin in mid-April and extend into early May with opening acts Omar Velasco, Lauren Kramar, or Butch Bastard on select shows . Father John Misty also has a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Father John Misty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales for fan club members begin January 11. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BUDDY. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Father John Misty Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 21
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 25
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Father John Misty All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 25
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Feb 26
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Feb 27
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Pustervik
Pustervik Göteborg, Sweden
Feb 28
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 2
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at KB Hallen (DK)
KB Hallen (DK) Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 3
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Mar 4
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 6
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Mar 7
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Mar 9
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Mar 11
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 12
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at The Refectory, Leeds University
The Refectory, Leeds University Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Sage Gateshead
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Apr 15
to
Apr 16
High Water Festival
High Water Festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Apr 16
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 17
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco at Jefferson Center
Jefferson Center Roanoke, VA
Apr 19
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Apr 20
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco
Father John Misty and Omar Velasco at Columbus Theatre
Columbus Theatre Providence, RI
Apr 21
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 22
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Apr 23
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar at Academy of Music
Academy of Music Northampton, MA
Apr 25
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Apr 26
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 27
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar at Harrisburg University
Harrisburg University Harrisburg, PA
Apr 28
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 29
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 1
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
May 2
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
May 3
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 4
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
May 5
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard
Father John Misty and Butch Bastard at Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre Birmingham, AL
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia

We recommend following Father John Misty on his social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Father John Misty released a new album titled Chloë and The Next 20th Century. For concert tickets and more, check out the Father John Misty Zumic artist page.

2
806
artists
Father John Misty
genres
Indie Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Father John Misty
Father John Misty
Apr
21
Father John Misty and Lauren Kramar
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Father John Misty and Jason Isbell Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 12, 2019
Father John Misty and Jason Isbell Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Americana Indie Folk Rock Southern Rock Father John Misty Jason Isbell
3
1714
image for article "Please Don't Die" - Father John Misty [YouTube Music Video]
May 30, 2018
"Please Don't Die"
Father John Misty (YouTube)
Music Folk Rock Indie Folk Father John Misty Official Music Video
2
1236
image for article Father John Misty Plans 2018 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 2, 2018
Father John Misty Plans 2018 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Rock Singer-Songwriter Father John Misty
3
1918
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart