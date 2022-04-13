View all results for 'alt'
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Wrong Party Tour' this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 13, 2022

Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer have shared 2022 co-headlining tour dates with opening act Breland on a handful of select concerts. Billed as The Wrong Party Tour, the newly announced summer shows are set for July and August.

Previously, Fitz and The Tantrums shared details for co-headlining shows with St. Paul and The Broken Bones beginning in June. Andy Grammer heads out on the road for headlining dates beginning in May.

When do Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Spotify are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fitz and The Tantrums Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 11
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 4
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY

Fitz and The Tantrums All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 1
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jun 3
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 4
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jun 5
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at The Meadow Event Park
The Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Jun 7
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Jun 8
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jun 8
Fitz and The Tantrums, The Seratones, and St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Fitz and The Tantrums, The Seratones, and St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jun 10
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jun 11
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 12
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Levitt Pavilion at Steelstacks
Levitt Pavilion at Steelstacks Bethlehem, PA
Jun 14
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC Canandaigua, NY
Jun 15
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 17
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Fraze Pavilion - Dayton
Fraze Pavilion - Dayton Kettering, OH
Jun 18
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 21
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Grinders KC
Grinders KC Kansas City, MO
Jun 23
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 24
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Water Works Park
Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Jun 25
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs, IA
Jul 29
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland at Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront
Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Key West, FL
Jul 30
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Jul 31
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Aug 2
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Aug 3
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 4
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Aug 6
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 9
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Aug 11
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Interlochen Center for the Arts
Interlochen Center for the Arts Interlochen, MI
Aug 12
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at RiverEdge Park
RiverEdge Park Aurora, IL
Aug 13
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Aug 14
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 17
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Aug 18
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 20
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 21
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Aug 22
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 23
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Aug 25
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 26
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland at Weill Hall At Green Music Center
Weill Hall At Green Music Center Rohnert Park, CA
Aug 27
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland
Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer, and Breland at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Wonderfront Festival
Wonderfront Festival at New Waterfront Park Embarcadero
New Waterfront Park Embarcadero San Diego, CA

We recommend following both bands on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer, check out their Zumic artist pages.

