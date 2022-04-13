Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer have shared 2022 co-headlining tour dates with opening act Breland on a handful of select concerts. Billed as The Wrong Party Tour, the newly announced summer shows are set for July and August.

Previously, Fitz and The Tantrums shared details for co-headlining shows with St. Paul and The Broken Bones beginning in June. Andy Grammer heads out on the road for headlining dates beginning in May.

When do Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Spotify are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both bands on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

