Flo Milli Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

15+ shows in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 6, 2023

Rapper Flo Milli has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Thanks For Coming Here, Ho.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in October and November. The opening act for all the dates will be Maiya The Don. Aside from festival performances, this will be Flo Milli's first proper tour this year.

When do Flo Milli 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Flo Milli Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Flo Milli All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 21
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at Regency Ballroom
Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 22
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Oct 25
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 27
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 28
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 29
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 30
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 2
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 3
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 6
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 8
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 9
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 11
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Nov 12
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 13
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Flo Milli on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this summer, Flo Milli released a music video for the song "Fruit Loop." For more, check out Flo Milli's Zumic artist page.

artists
Flo Milli
genres
Hip Hop Trap
image for artist Flo Milli
Flo Milli
Nov
6
Flo Milli and Maiya The Don
Terminal 5 New York, NY
