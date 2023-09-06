Flo Milli Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Flo Milli has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Thanks For Coming Here, Ho.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in October and November. The opening act for all the dates will be Maiya The Don. Aside from festival performances, this will be Flo Milli's first proper tour this year.

When do Flo Milli 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Flo Milli All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Flo Milli on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this summer, Flo Milli released a music video for the song "Fruit Loop." For more, check out Flo Milli's Zumic artist page.