Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned co-headlining shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in June and July. The opening act on select dates will be Metric. This will be Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' first extensive tour across the USA since 2019.

When do Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales begin February 16. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds plan to release a new album on June 2 titled Council Skies. For more, check out the Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Zumic artist pages.