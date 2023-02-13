View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour with Metric
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 13, 2023

This week, Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned co-headlining shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in June and July. The opening act on select dates will be Metric. This will be Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' first extensive tour across the USA since 2019.

When do Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales begin February 16. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Garbage Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 10
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY

Garbage All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 3
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 6
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 7
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 9
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 10
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 11
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Jun 13
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 15
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Jun 17
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 18
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jun 21
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 22
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 25
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jun 27
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 28
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Jun 29
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 1
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 3
Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 6
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 8
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 10
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Jul 13
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 14
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 15
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA

We recommend following Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds plan to release a new album on June 2 titled Council Skies. For more, check out the Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Zumic artist pages.

1
359
artists
Garbage Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Industrial Rock Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Garbage
Garbage
Jul
10
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
image for artist Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Jul
10
Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Metric
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Garbage Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 14, 2022
Garbage Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Electro Rock Grunge Industrial Rock Garbage
1
947
image for article U2 Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 30, 2019
U2 Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds U2
2
2789
image for article Garbage Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 8, 2019
Garbage Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock Electro Rock Grunge Industrial Rock Garbage
3
3445
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart