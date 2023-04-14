View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Gogol Bordello Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Romani punk in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 14, 2023

Gogol Bordello have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Free Will Nation.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in July and August. The opening band for the new dates will be Puzzled Panther. Gogol Bordello having a headlining show later this month in Florida then will travel to Ireland, the UK, and mainland Europe for concerts and festival performances.

Gogol Bordello All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
May 24
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
May 25
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 25
to
May 28
Bearded Theory Festival
Bearded Theory Festival at Catton Park
Catton Park Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South
Slam Dunk Festival South at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North
Slam Dunk Festival North at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 30
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Rosenhof
Rosenhof Osnabrück, NDS, Germany
Jun 1
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Jardin du Michel Fest
Jardin du Michel Fest at Jardin du Michel Fest
Jardin du Michel Fest Bulligny, Grand Est, France
Jun 3
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Jun 4
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, Germany
Jun 6
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 7
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Roxy - Kultur in den Hallen
Roxy - Kultur in den Hallen Ulm, BW, Germany
Jun 8
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Jun 9
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 10
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at B17
B17 Poznań, Wielkopolskie, Poland
Jun 11
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Klub Studio
Klub Studio Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Jun 13
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Batschkapp
Cancelled
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 17
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Jun 18
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 20
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Aria Complex
Aria Complex San Ġwann, Malta
Jun 22
Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Tinderbox Festival
Tinderbox Festival at Tusindårsskoven
Tusindårsskoven Odense, Denmark
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Jera On Air
Jera On Air at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jul 11
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Jul 12
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 14
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Jul 15
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 16
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Jul 17
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Jul 19
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 20
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at Midway - Edmonton
Midway - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 21
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jul 22
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Jul 24
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jul 25
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jul 27
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Jul 28
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Jul 29
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jul 31
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 1
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Aug 4
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Aug 5
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther
Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Oct 8
to
Oct 14
Destination Chaos
Destination Chaos at Senator Puerto Plata Resort
Senator Puerto Plata Resort Puerto Plata, Puerto Plata Province, Dominican Republic
When do Gogol Bordello 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gogol Bordello on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Gogol Bordello's Zumic artist page.

1
77
artists
Gogol Bordello
genres
Folk Rock Latin Rock Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Punk Rock Goes a Mile High at Riot Fest Denver 2014 Day 1 [Recap + Photos]
September 20, 2014
Punk Rock Goes a Mile High at Riot Fest Denver 2014 Day 1 [Recap ...
News Alt Rock Indie Metal Rock Buzzcocks Die Antwoord Gogol Bordello NOFX Slayer The Flaming Lips Weezer Los Angeles, CA California Denver, CO Fort Collins, CO Manchester, GB Oklahoma City, OK South Africa
1
1535
image for article Pinkpop 2014 Dates and Ticket Pre-sale Information Announced
March 12, 2014
Pinkpop 2014 Dates and Ticket Pre-sale Information Announced
News Arcade Fire Arctic Monkeys Avenged Sevenfold Bastille Biffy Clyro Bombay Bicycle Club Chef'Special Clean Bandit Editors Ed Sheeran Epica Ghost Gogol Bordello HAIM Jake Bugg Jett Rebel Joe Bonamassa John Mayer John Newman Limp Bizkit Mastodon Netherlands North Mississippi Allstars Paolo Nutini Portugal. The Man Robert Plant Rob Zombie Rudimental Stromae The Kooks The Rolling Stones Twenty One Pilots White Lies Ed Kowalczyk Floggin Molly Koda Line Les Djinns Metalica The Boxer Rebellion
1
1325
image for article "Lost Innocent World" - Gogol Bordello [YouTube Official Video]
November 25, 2013
"Lost Innocent World" - Gogol Bordello [YouTube Official Video]
Music Folk Rock Rock Gogol Bordello New York, NY Official Music Video United States Video
1
917
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart