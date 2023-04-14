Gogol Bordello Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Gogol Bordello have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Free Will Nation.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in July and August. The opening band for the new dates will be Puzzled Panther. Gogol Bordello having a headlining show later this month in Florida then will travel to Ireland, the UK, and mainland Europe for concerts and festival performances.

Gogol Bordello All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Gogol Bordello 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gogol Bordello on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Gogol Bordello's Zumic artist page.